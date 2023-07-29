Popsicles and beer were on the minds of runners after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday.

Thousands of runners concluded their run at the Walmart Post-Race Party, seeking out fuel and fun. The Prairie Farms Quick Bix competitors were among the first to the party.

Professional runner Frank Lara, who placed second at the 2021 QCTimes Bix 7, indulged a group of U-14 Bettendorf Soccer Association volunteers by chugging a pitcher of Powerade. He was met with a group hug afterward.

"I was just walking by (the Powerade station), and it looked like they kept asking people to chug, and everyone was saying no," Lara said. "I figured, 'I'm here, might as well.'"

Since he was full from the Powerade, Lara planned to hold off on post-party snacks and said he looks forward to improving his time at next year's race.

"This race is really a blast. I was really motivated to win this one," he said. "But I did what I could and held it together."

Elena Wanek was one of the first Quick Bix runners to make it to the party. Her first destination was the Whitey's popsicle table while she waited for the rest of her family to cross the finish line.

"It was really fun — and tiring," Wanek said of her run.

Also in the first group were mother-and-son duo Joanne and Huxley Wakeman, who traveled three hours from Libertyville, Ill. for the race.

While most 8-year-olds go for the Arconic Jr. Bix, Huxley went for the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

"I feel very tired," he said, adding that he trained by running around town with his mom. "I hated the uphill and downhill, both. I mainly liked the flat parts, but I feel good."

Wakeman said she and Huxley regularly run 5K races.

"I've done this race before, and he's getting into running now, so he wanted to do it," she said. "My brother lives in Iowa City. It's one of our favorite races."

Shortly after 9 a.m., the handfuls of runners filing into the post-race lot swiftly grew into swaths.

Easily spotted in the crowd were friends Jenna Adams, Rachel Sommers and Jessica Hopkins — dressed up as Sesame Street's Elmo, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch, respectively.

All former collegiate runners, the three have run the QCTimes Bix 7 in costume for the past 20 years.

"We were worried about our costumes with the heat," said Hopkins, draped in silver fabric to emulate Oscar's trash can (she wore the "lid" as a hat).

Despite their efforts, the three don't stick around for the costume contest anymore.

"We've got a cookout, kids' birthday parties to go to, you know," said Sommers, who waited to leave until finishing a popsicle.

Cinda Reicke, 74, and her sister-in-law, Margaret Bessanecke, 80, have walked the QCTimes Bix 7 for several years. For them, walking offers a fresh perspective on the bustling race.

"I always like seeing the top runners turning the curve," Reicke said. "They're amazing — pure muscle and speed."

After hydrating at the post-race party, Bessanecke, originally from Australia, was most looking forward to a post-race shower.

