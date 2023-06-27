SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday, Gill Hauling will switch to collecting recycling containers every other week.

The City of Sioux City said in a statement that garbage containers will continue to be collected every week and residents may see an increase in collection service staff in their neighborhoods during the transition. Visit sioux-city.org/garbageandrecycling to view a route map.

In February, the Sioux City Council approved a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services. Per the agreement, all serviced locations are receiving new solid waste and recycling containers.

Garbage and recycling bin replacement began May 1. There are approximately 8,000 customers who still need their containers exchanged. Gill Hauling anticipates the replacement project will be complete in early July.

A 95-gallon solid waste container and a 95-gallon recycling container, with weekly solid waste collection and bi-weekly recycling collection, will cost households $17.30 per month, beginning Saturday. An additional solid waste container will cost $4.25 per month. Residents can opt for a 65-gallon container at a cost of $16 per month. Solid waste stickers are $1.50.

Residents who have questions, want to request a different size container, or report a missed collection can contact Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151.