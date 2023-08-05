SIOUX CITY — Over the past six months, Sioux City residents have lost more than $400,000 to scammers, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

However, the actual amount of money Sioux Cityans have been conned out of over that time period is likely much higher, as not every resident who has been swindled files a report with the department.

"We probably get 10 reports a week," Sgt. Steve TenNapel said.

TenNapel said scammers pose as government agencies, such as the IRS or the U.S. Department of Treasury, and legitimate companies, like Amazon and UPS. He said they'll use a spoofed number to cold call or text their targets, who are often elderly.

"We were just working a case -- they had this poor elderly couple coming and going for over two years. We estimate they scammed over $200,000 from them," he said.

Police Fire Headquarters Building entry vestibule (copy) The public entrance to the Sioux City Police Fire Headquarters building is shown.

TenNapel said scammers have even spoofed the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office's number. He said emails are another way scammers initiate contact.

"They'll say, 'Click this link. Your account's overdue,' or, 'You owe us money,'" he said. "That's the bait. That's the hook."

Hazy Sounthala, a personal banker at Security National Bank's downtown branch on Pierce Street, said scammers "start their ploy" when they get the person they're targeting on the phone. She said they try to build trust and rapport with their victims, just as legitimate customer service representatives do.

"The longer you're on the phone with them, the more you start to believe them, the more information that you might accidentally volunteer and, then, they kind of flip it as if they already knew that. It becomes more believable," she said. "Even when they'll have you stop at the bank, they'll ask you to stay on the phone with them, as well, because they want to hear what we're saying as bank representatives and if we're able to realize those different factors of possible fraud and scams."

Sounthala said customers seeking to withdraw large sums of money, which are not typical transactions for them, send up red flags. She said scammers often tell their victims to deposit the money into Bitcoin ATMs, which she said Sioux City has a couple of.

"Sometimes, they'll have you put it into gift cards and, then, give them the gift card numbers and it's pulled electronically from that. Most of the fraudsters are overseas. They're not even physically here," she said.

TenNapel said people are likely being targeted by scammers if they receive calls from an alleged government agency and they can hear voices in the background, as if the caller is at a call center.

"A lot of times, they'll have a foreign accent and they ask you questions to prove who you are. What gets a lot of the elderly is the scammers nowadays already have some of your information," he said. "They'll tell you, 'We know that this is your address,' or, 'This is your birth date,' and, then, they'll start asking you questions to prove who you are."

Sounthala said she tells customers to, "Trust your gut." If something doesn't feel right, don't be afraid to hang up the phone. She said the government never calls people who owe money, but rather communicates with them via letter or pursues the matter through the banks. She noted that scammers often try to cause panic by setting a deadline for their victims to act by.

"If they're pretending to be us -- sometimes that happens as well, hang up and call us directly. I mean, if it's really a representative at Security National, they're not going to be alarmed if you hang up on them and call them back," she said. "So, just trusting your gut, taking it slow, not giving any information over the phone, trying to call direct sources."

If you do make the mistake of giving personal information to a scammer, Sounthala advises immediately going to your financial institution to speak with a banker.

"We have resources. We have all the credit bureaus' phone numbers. We can at least kind of give you a laundry list of things to do. Here, we have different things to offer to help you monitor that credit. I'm sure other places do, as well," she said.

Although scammers like to prey on the elderly, TenNapel said younger people have fallen victim, too. He said scammers have been known to call large retail stores 15 minutes before closing time. The scammers, who are posing as internal security representatives, claim the store manager is under investigation.

"They need the clerk that they're talking to to take all of the cash out of all of the drawers, put it in an envelope and mail it. It's usually a high school kid that's stuck with closing. They don't know what's going on. The person they're talking to is extremely bossy and authoritative, and the kids fall for it."

In some cases, TenNapel said store employees have pulled between $5,000 and $6,000 out of the tills and mailed it to scammers.

"Luckily, we can catch those, because by the next morning, the real manager is like, 'What just happened?' We can contact the U.S. Mail. They'll dig through and find that envelope," he said. "The last time it happened -- I won't say what the company was -- but they had nine branches in Iowa. All nine branches sent in money. We were able to find all of the money except for about $15,000. So, 30 minutes of work, they still made $15,000 off that scam."