SIOUX CITY — Some local artists spend nearly a year preparing for ArtSplash, the Sioux City Art Center's two-day art festival, which is held annually over Labor Day weekend.

"I always start getting ready the following Tuesday of Labor Day for the next year," Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, a Sioux City potter, said as she stood near a shelving unit displaying her functional stoneware pottery at Gallery 103 in the Ho-Chunk Centre. "I kind of go through and make notes of what people were requesting and what I didn't make enough of."

Hanna-Kohn described ArtSplash as her "biggest show of the year." The Shady Grove Pottery owner creates bowls, vases, wall hangings, decorative pieces and more from clay. Her favorite things to make are mugs, as, "Everybody always needs as good coffee mug."

But Hanna-Kohn said its her seasonal pieces that are in high demand at ArtSplash, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2-3 on the Art Center's downtown campus.

"I start bringing out the Halloween and Christmas decorations. Most of the people, if they're not shopping for themselves, they're shopping for gifts for someone," Hanna-Kohn said. "So that's my busiest show."

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Mike Jones was busy assembling wooden frames in his north side home's garage. Jones, who teaches video production and photography at Western Iowa Tech Community College, takes his own photos, cuts them into strips and, then, weaves them together.

"Most of my stuff, I try to have a message that's more mythological," said Jones, who will be among the dozens of artists selling their creations at ArtSplash. "Recently, I've been trying to create more of a surrealistic effect, I guess -- more of a turning inside, meditative, subconscious kind of feeling."

Less than three weeks before ArtSplash, Jones said he has a few ideas that he's "still trying to flesh out" and a few pieces that are finished but haven't yet been mounted.

"Just trying to wrap up all those loose ends keeps me busy," he said. "If you'd talk to my wife, she'd be like, 'He's running around frantic trying to get everything wrapped up.'"

Susie Rodriguez said she likes to ramp up her jewelry-making in March in preparation for ArtSplash. The Sioux City artist creates jewelry mainly out of copper and stones and runs her own company, Hope by Design.

"I just know I have to have a lot. I've got to have backup for what I put out, because ArtSplash is such a good show," said Rodriguez, who has traveled to bead festivals and gem and mineral shows in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Tucson, Arizona, to purchase materials for her jewelry. "I'd say my bestseller is earrings. I do bracelets and necklaces, but people love the earrings. I imagine it's because of the price point. Most people can afford all of the earrings that I have."

After seeing other artists have success with selling prints of their original artworks, Jones will debut prints of his collages at ArtSplash.

"Some of the pieces, I've got enough materials in them that by the time I make my prints and put them all together, I have a significant investment in each one. And, then, it puts it at a price that not everybody could afford to buy one," he said. "So, if I did something like this, maybe this would get it into some price point where more people could have access to it, if they think it's cool."

ArtSplash was held along the riverfront for years, before relocating to Grandview Park and, then, Riverside Park. The art festival moved to the Art Center's campus in 2021. Hanna-Kohn, Rodriguez and Jones all like the downtown atmosphere.

"Other art festivals I've been to, like in Des Moines, they have a similar atmosphere," Jones said. "When you're standing in the street and everybody's walking by and looking at your work, it's just got a feel to it that I really enjoy."

Although she misses the trees at Riverside Park, Hanna-Kohn said downtown is "pretty convenient" for both the artists and festival-goers. She said the location also allows the Art Center's "beautiful" building to be showcased.

Rodriguez said holding ArtSplash on the Art Center's campus puts the focus of the festival on the artists and their work.

"It makes perfect sense, because if you go to other art festivals, they're usually around their art center in some way. This gives us more focus on the artists, rather than all the kids' stuff," she said. "At the park, the kids' stuff was huge. There was just so much of it, and the artists kind of ended up getting pushed to the background. I think that this is much more of a focus on the artists and their work."

