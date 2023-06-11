SIOUX CITY — Sunny, a 4-year-old poodle-mix, cozied up to his owner Kathy Perret's side Tuesday afternoon on the floor of Aalfs Downtown Library.

The curly-haired pooch's big brown eyes gazed upward, and he appeared to be listening as 6-year-old Oliver Jeffries read him "I Really Like Slop!" In the children's book by Author Mo Willems, Piggie invites Gerald, an elephant, to try her favorite food -- slop.

"Do you want to try my slop?" Oliver read.

"He probably would. He hasn't had breakfast today," Perret remarked with a chuckle of Sunny, a therapy dog in training.

The Read-To-Me Dogs are slated to be at the library from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays in June, as part of Sioux City Public Library's summer programming.

"We feel that summertime is an important time for kids to keep reading," Library Assistant Carol Harder said. "If kids don't read all summer, then, they kind of lose some of those things that they've learned during the school year."

Harder said summer is also a good time to show the public that the library is a "fun place to be" and a "good place for families to come." A visit from the Great Plains Zoo, "Tots & Tunes!" dance party, live-action puppet show and presentation by Illusionist Keith West are among the library's upcoming special events.

Harder encourages families to pick up a reading starter pack at the library, which includes a schedule of events and information about Beanstack, an online app that tracks reading activities.

"The younger kids count books read and the older kids count minutes read. By doing that, they earn tickets in the app to enter in for some grand prizes that we have," said Harder, who noted prizes include a bowling pizza party at The Warrior Hotel, karaoke machine, Lego sets and more.

Imagination Builders for first through third graders will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Morningside Branch Library on June 12, 19 and 26, as well as July 10, 17 and 24. The STEAM-based storytime features experiments and activities with themes such as candy science and rocks and geodes.

Innovation Studio allows fourth, fifth and sixth graders to experience hands-on exploratory learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math. Sessions will be held at Aalfs Downtown Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 8 and 22, as well as July 6 and 20.

There will be Lego building opportunities for students in grades K-5 from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 15 and July 3 at Aalfs Downtown Library. The library's LEGO collection will be made available for building challenges.

The library is also offering a handful events geared toward teens.

A "Teen After Hours: A Rock & Roll Mystery" will be held on June 23. Sixth through 12th graders will gather at the Aalfs Downtown Library at 6:30 p.m. to search the building for clues, sole puzzles and complete challenges to unravel the mystery of a Sioux City rock legend's missing guitar.

"Our teen night last year, we just had a huge amount of kids," Harder said. "It's enticing to think of coming to the library when it's closed."

An hour-long mindfulness session for teens is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 26. The hour-long session features yoga and meditation.

Then, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 21, sixth through 12th graders will have the opportunity to share their talents during an after-hours open mic night.

"They can either come and do a little act or performance, maybe three to five minutes, or, they can just come with their friends and watch."

Visit siouxcitylibrary.org for more information.