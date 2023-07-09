SIOUX CITY — Siouxland Soup Kitchen volunteers are feeding dozens more mouths on a nightly basis than they used to.

Over the past three months, Lyn Kluender, executive director of the nonprofit, said the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, 717 West Seventh St., has routinely served 170 diners, up from the usual 100 to 120 per night.

"We believe it's due to the high cost of groceries, rent increases, utility increases," Kluender said. "Our numbers go up dramatically the last two weeks of the month. So, we think maybe people's government benefits run out."

Kluender noted that she is seeing more "new faces," including a growing number of individuals and families who are classified as low-income but not homeless. At first, she said the Soup Kitchen wasn't prepared to sustain such a high demand for meals.

"Our pantry actually got pretty bare. We put out the call to our board members and the public, asking to help us. So far, the community has been excellent," she said. "We appreciate their support, and we absolutely need their support to sustain these numbers and to keep feeding hungry Siouxlanders."

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen was founded in 1987 with the goal of addressing food insecurity in the community. Since that time, the Soup Kitchen has been 100% reliant on the generosity of the Siouxland community to help fulfill its mission of providing a free, hot meal to anyone, no questions asked. The Soup Kitchen operates solely through donations and volunteers from local businesses, churches, and others in the community.

Currently, Kluender said the Soup Kitchen is running low on lemonade, a beverage diners enjoy on hot days. She said a needs list on the Soup Kitchen's website, siouxlandsoupkitchen.com, is regularly updated. The Soup Kitchen accepts donations from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its back door.

Having enough space to accommodate 170-plus people has also been an issue. Kluender said the Soup Kitchen has been opening early in order to serve everyone.

The kitchen's regular hours are 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"We put down two extra big, long cafeteria tables. We've just been opening up 15 to 20 minutes early just to get everybody through," Kluender said.

Last August, the Soup Kitchen announced that it had scrapped plans to build a new facility, after the construction bids the nonprofit received were unaffordable. The new building was to be constructed in a parking lot at the corner of Ninth and Nebraska streets, directly adjacent to The Warming Shelter. The Soup Kitchen has been at its current building since 2013.

Besides food donations, Kluender said the Soup Kitchen can always use more volunteers. Visit the Soup Kitchen's website to sign up to volunteer.

"We did add extra slots for volunteers to keep up, especially at night, because we just can't keep up with serving all the food and the dishes," she said. "We added extra prep volunteers to help us prepare more food. We used to only prepare 50 pounds of meat per meal. Now, we're preparing 75 pounds of meat per meal."

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen isn't the only local nonprofit facing challenging times. Last month, Joe Twidwell, the Warming Shelter's president, announced that Sioux City's only emergency shelter, will be restricting its services to certain populations this summer due to a lack of funding.

Traditionally, the shelter had been open 24/7 from Nov. 1 until April 30. During the summer, the shelter had limited hours for people to get mail, do their laundry and shower. But, last year, the shelter's board voted to keep the shelter open 365 days a year. That plan has been stymied by monetary constraints.

"The board has voted to restrict our services this summer, effective July 9, unless we get adequate funding, to serving families and those who have wheelchairs or are otherwise disabled with a walker," Twidwell told the City Council on June 26.

The shelter, 916 Nebraska St., had been averaging about 100 people a night, according to Twidwell. On a recent evening, when it housed 90 people, he said there were five families with eight children and nine people with permanent disabilities.

