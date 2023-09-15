SIOUX CITY — A long-awaited upgrade will be unveiled at the Tyson Events Center next month.

A new sound system was recently installed in the 10,000-seat arena. The sound equipment replaces the previous system, which dates back to the Tyson's December 2003 opening.

Nick Palmiotti, who took the reins as the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre's general manager in March, described the new sound system, which features speaker cabinets from L-Acoustics, as "top of the line."

"We're sure that when we open the Musketeers season on Oct. 6 and everyone gets to hear it for the first time, it's going to be an immediate gamechanger for folks who are coming to the games and different events that are going on here," Palmiotti said.

Tyson Events Center audio system Nick Palmiotti, Tyson Events Center General Manager, is shown at the sound board in the Sioux City arena. The original audio system at the nea…

The installation of the new sound system occurred roughly four years after a new video board and ribbon panels were added to the city-owned arena. The Tyson has been owned by the city since it opened nearly 20 years ago. The Orpheum is independently owned and jointly operated with the city.

The city budgeted $400,000 in the FY2023 Capital Improvement Program for the upgrade. Emily Vondrak, director of marketing for the Tyson, said the anticipated final cost will be close to the budgeted $400,000.

OVG360, formerly Spectra, took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the City Council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations.

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company with a portfolio of more than 200 arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions and state fairs around the world.

Connor Ryan, a spokesman for the Sioux City Musketeers, said the sound system will be a "tremendous addition" to the hockey gameday experience. He said it will benefit the fans, players and sponsors.

Tyson Events Center audio system New speaker cabinets are shown Wednesday suspended from the beams in the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The original audio system at the n…

"Fans will be able to clearly hear goals, assists, penalties and announcements, as well as music. Music plays such an important role in human emotion. If you can hear the notes a little bit more clearly, it just helps jazz up the fans even that much more, as well as the players," he said. "For sponsors, your message gets across loud and clear."

Palmiotti said the sound company tasked with the sound system upgrade spent a lot of time on engineering, design and layout in the 10,000-seat arena "to get every seat in the house covered."

He said Brown Note Productions decommissioned the previous sound system in July. Then, the audio, lighting and video production company returned in August to commission the new system.

Vondrak said the new sound system gives staff "more flexibility."

"We can kind of control different levels in different areas depending on the event and how the building is configured for different events," she said.