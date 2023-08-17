SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has relocated one of its speed kiosks to the 3100 block of Myrtle St.

The kiosk was previously stationed in the 4700 block of South Lakeport St.. The department's other speed kiosk will remain in the 3100 block of Lincoln Way, according to a social media post made by the department.

The 3100 block of Myrtle St. is a "hot spot," which was suggested by the community, the department's Facebook post said.

"Just obey the speed limit, and you'll be fine. Also, share this with your friends and family so everyone knows. We would love it if no one got a citation and instead just drove safely," the post from the department said.

The kiosks, which resemble large ATM machines, were initially placed in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard and began recording data at both of those locations on June 3, 2022.

The kiosks were provided by traffic camera vendor Redflex Traffic Systems, an Arizona-based firm that has contracted with the city for several years to provide automated cameras to photograph motorists speeding or running red lights. Radar detects the speed at which a vehicle is traveling. When a vehicle goes over a set speed, the mobile camera is triggered.

After a violation is recorded, the footage is sent to a database. An officer with the police department then reviews the violation and decides whether to approve or disapprove it. The civil penalty for excessive speed over the posted speed limit is $100 and up. Speed and red-light camera violations are not reported to the state that issued the violator's license or their insurance company.