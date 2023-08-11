SIOUX CITY -- United Way of Siouxland kicked off its 2023-24 campaign at The Arena Sports Academy on Wednesday.

The kickoff was held in conjunction with the inaugural Pickleball for a Purpose tournament.

Brian and Heather Crichton, with CMBA Architects and Arena Fit, are leading the efforts as campaign chairs. The vice-chairs are Jeremy and Kris Craighead, from Security National Bank and Gehling Osborn Law Firm.

"This year we are United for a Purpose – in our giving, in our commitment to create a better Siouxland for our neighbors, our friends and each other," Brian Crichton said.

Last year, United Way of Siouxland funded 59 local programs, covering seven counties, and providing 30,500 individual services for Siouxlanders. This was possible due to over $2,885,000 in donations received from local businesses and individuals.

United Way of Siouxland envisions a community where all achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives.

"We activate organizations and leaders to direct resources where they are most needed, quickly and efficiently," said Heather Hennings, president of United Way of Siouxland. "But we don't do it alone – community members help by donating, volunteering, or advocating for policies that improve our community. Together, United for a Purpose, are making positive, lasting change happen that benefits us all."

During the campaign kickoff, four businesses were recognized as the Small, Medium, and Major Sized Businesses of the Year, and Most Improved Campaign from the 2022-23 campaign. Small Business is considered businesses with under 20 employees, Medium between 20-49 and Major over 50.

KC Engineering, P.C. was recognized as the 2023 Small Sized Business of the Year. Heidman Law Firm was recognized as the 2023 Medium Sized Business of the Year. Thompson Solutions Group was recognized as the 2023 Major Sized Business of the Year. CF Industries was recognized as the 2023 Most Improved Campaign of the Year.

Anne Lee, with the Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront, was also recognized for her more than 20 years of volunteer service to United Way of Siouxland.

Individual donors contributing $100 or more will receive a Giving Card, entitling them to discounts throughout the year at more than 40 local businesses that have generously shown their support by participating in this program.

To learn more about United Way of Siouxland or get involved, visit unitedwaysiouxland.com or call 712-255-3551.