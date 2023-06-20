NORTH SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – Sioux City is building a new clinic in Dakota Dunes.

According to a statement from UnityPoint, the clinic, which is slated to open next year, will offer additional convenience to residents in Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City by providing healthcare services close to home.

Located at 350 Gold Circle Drive, UnityPoint Clinic – Dakota Dunes will include 7,500 square feet of space and will be home to urgent care and family medicine services. This new location will also feature specialty services initially offering foot and ankle surgery services.

"We are proud to be building a new UnityPoint Clinic location in Dakota Dunes. This new medical building will address the increasing demand for healthcare services in our community," said Jane Arnold, senior vice president of operations and regional vice president of ambulatory operations at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. "I'm excited for us to be able to offer important urgent care services for patients of all ages and stages in this community."