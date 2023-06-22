What Do Iowans Want: Fatiya Adam

EDITOR'S NOTE: This year’s Iowa legislative session was massively consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.

We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the everyday lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.

This story is part of a larger series involving the Sioux City Journal and other Lee Enterprises newspapers in Iowa. The series, “What do Iowans Want?” attempts to find out what people across the state think about how the government is working for them.

SIOUX CITY — Who Fatiya Adam has voted for, what she wants government to focus on more, where she works, how she views progress, all comes back to immigration and cultural understanding.

A 34-year-old refugee from southeastern Ethiopia by way of Kenya, Adam's spent the past year-and-a-half as a case manager for the Sioux City branch of Lutheran Services in Iowa. In the role for the non-profit agency, Adam helps prepare housing for immigrants and refugees. She picks them up at the airport, tries to make sure any children are going to school, works with the new arrivals to get enrolled in English as a Second Language classes (ESL), and guides them through opening bank accounts, getting Social Security and even riding the bus.

"There's a lot," Adam said. "(We) help a family build a new life in a new country."

Adam began building her life in America in 2005.

For eight years, Adam lived in Marshall, Minnesota. She went to school at Southwest Minnesota State University and trained to be a school teacher. Despite speaking five languages, including English, she felt like she constantly got passed over for education jobs because of her background and accent.

In 2013, she moved to Sioux City and got married. Previously, Adam's husband worked at Tyson Foods. Now, he does renovation work on old homes.

The job Adam landed at LSI blends immigration and teaching, which she said appeals to her.

No day as a case manager could be considered average, according to Adam. Every day is different because, every single day, there are different families with different needs counting on her. Along with assisting them with basic needs, Adam said she often has to talk newcomers through their culture shock.

"In America, people stay in their own space. A lot of people come from different countries and they don't know those boundaries. I need to tell them: 'Don't say hi to anybody,'" she said.

On the long work days, Adam finds reward in just being there for the new residents.

"These people left their country, their home, everything, you know. They come to a country where there is a language barrier. The weather is different. The food is different. The people are different. And then they feel left out and now they’re scared," Adam said. "But I just go into them and ask: 'How’s your day?' And just sit there listening and you get this reaction like 'Wow. Thank you for listening.' That excitement you see on their face. I may think I didn’t do much but for them there are tears coming down."

The hardest part of the job?

"The community," Adam said. "We welcome people from all over ... and they get here and they already have culture shock and then we run into the community that is not very welcoming toward these people."

As a Muslim mother of five, Adam said she wishes government did more to make school children of other faiths and ethnicities feel more welcome. One example Adam gave: "For Christmas, the whole week, we get off. And I’m happy. But kids in school, when our holiday comes, (they) miss school for a couple of days. They get points off, they miss tests, even though we tell them (the school) ... that should be excused as a holiday celebration."

In the past, Adam said she's also had to worry about her kids going to school and not maintaining their religious dietary restrictions.

"Sometimes you have a kindergartner so they don't really know. They don't have to take pork off. (But) they should respect other kids as well. Let's say just give cheese pizza on that day so the kids won't go hungry."

Conversely, Adam wants state and federal governments to worry less about people's background. She doesn't want to see people judged and singled out based on immutable qualities.

"I don't know if that's even government but as a person I wish for my kids to not grow up worried if they can or can't play this or that sport," she said. "Acceptance. That's my wish."

Since Adam became a U.S. citizen in 2010, she's voted in every election she possibly can.

For the 2020 presidential race, Adam said she cast her ballot for Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump's views and policies regarding immigrants and adherents of Islam bothered her greatly.

"There are bad people in every religion, in every culture, but we (Muslims) all get affected," Adam said.

Policies such as "building the wall" or lowering refugee admittance from certain foreign countries only harms immigrants, according to Adam.

"I’m here and helping. I’m working. I’m doing the things that other people do. We don’t just come here and just sit," she said. "If you look at a lot of factories, it’s a lot of immigrant workers. Every factory."

Though she voted for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, Adam is quick to say she does feel affiliated with either of the two dominant parties in the United States.

"That's not a place I see myself. Never when I was younger. Not now either."

Her work as a case manager has made Adam feel like it's not impossible to improve things for vulnerable citizens. And in the course of her tenure, she said she's been able to travel to Des Moines and meet with state legislators and even Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"Sometimes what you see and hear is different from meeting a person and sitting and talking. I did have a vision of Iowa before but it’s completely different now," Adam said.

And the state, for its faults, is where Adam wants to remain.

"This is where my kids' home is. They’re raised here. We bought a house here. I settled here. I made it home. I love it. At first it was tough. If people look at you some way, treat you some way, you just have to be the one going out and teaching them."