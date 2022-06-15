Cone Park opens summer tubing run

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department introduced its newest "bumpy but fun" attraction Wednesday -- summer tubing.
Two 550-foot straight green tracks covered a portion of Cone Park’s tubing hill, which will open to the public Saturday. The slippery slope at 3800 Line Dr. was originally scheduled to open June 11, but supply chain issues led to a week-long delay.
“We are really excited about this for our community,” said Mayor pro-tem Dan Moore. “It’s going to be an activity that is lots of family fun.”
John Byrnes, recreation superintendent, said the summer activity was five years in the making.
"City Council challenged us to come up with something to do at Cone Park in the summer,” said Byrnes. “We looked at all sorts of stuff, from zip lines to go karts, everything in between.”
Byrnes, who made a trip to Colorado to test out a version of the tubing system, detailed exactly what he wanted to bring to Sioux City.
“We wanted it to be thrilling enough. We didn’t want kids to ride it once and not want to do it again. The idea was to build something both parents and kids can enjoy. It’s interactive for anyone and everyone.”
Cone Park, traditionally used for winter tubing, is making the activity available year-round with the installation of the TUBBY system, made by Neveplast USA. The specialized plastic creates a slick surface built for sliding. It's meant to replicate the experience of going down a snowy hill. Patrons sit in a tube, much like the ones provided in the winter, and glide down the hill. According to Byrnes, the top speed reached during tests is 30 miles per hour.
"It caught me by surprise. It almost has this old wooden roller coaster feel. That’s my favorite part,” said Byrnes.
The tubing was a hit with kids, too. Children from the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA were the first group to try the new attraction. Corey Peter, 9, described it as “bumpy but fun.”
“I think I went the fastest,” said Blake Poss, also 9.
The tubing lanes use little to no water. The tracks will receive a light misting on hot days.
Concessions will be served at the lodge during the two-and-a-half-hour sessions. Capacity for each session is 85 people. Light shows will occur at night, and glow tubes will be available from 8:45 to 11:15 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Tickets will cost $10 per person on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets for Thursday and Sunday Night Sessions are $7 per person.
The tubing season will officially open to the public Saturday. The first session beings at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets more hours for Cone Park Summer Tubing sessions will be sold on a first-come, first- serve at Cone Park or in advance online at www.coneparksiouxcity.com or by calling 712-279-6126.