Clarification

In reference to a story headlined "Landowners hear pipeline plans," which appeared on page A1 in the Sept. 17 Journal, the Iowa Utilities Board has clarified the process by which eminent domain may be sought.

Summit Carbon Solutions has yet to file a petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the IUB. When the petition is filed, it may or may not include a request that the IUB grant eminent domain for certain parcels. If that request is made, the IUB will review it during a public hearing and addressed as part of the board's final decision order. The IUB decides whether an applicant will be allowed to exercise eminent domain and, if so, what rights can be condemned.