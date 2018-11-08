Try 1 month for 99¢

J.D. Scholten carried 6 of the 39 counties in Iowa's 4th District -- Boone, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Story, Webster and Woodbury. In a district map that accompanied the story, "Steve King relishes close win," on page A1 Thursday, Story County should have been shaded blue. 

