J.D. Scholten carried 6 of the 39 counties in Iowa's 4th District -- Boone, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Story, Webster and Woodbury. In a district map that accompanied the story, "Steve King relishes close win," on page A1 Thursday, Story County should have been shaded blue.
Correction
Dave Dreeszen
Managing editor
