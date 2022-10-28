Correction

The Judas Priest concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, will take place at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The location was incorrect in a headline that appeared in a story on D3 of the Journal's Oct. 28's editions.
