Correction

The date for the Judas Priest concert at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City was incorrect. It’s happening Tuesday, Nov. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
