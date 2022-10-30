 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

  • 0

The date for the Judas Priest concert at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City was incorrect. It’s happening Tuesday, Nov. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Correction

The Judas Priest concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, will take place at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The location was incorre…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Posh Poodle owner aims for a curated mix of vintage and modern clothing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News