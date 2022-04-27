Correction

The Sunday performance of the Penguin Project Production of "Willy Wonka Jr." will take place at 2 p.m. at New Stage Players, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. The time was incorrect in a story titled "'Willy Wonka Jr.' musical casts actors with different abilities," on D1 of the Journal's April 24th editions.
