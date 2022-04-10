Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A story that ran on page D1 of Sunday's Journal under the headline "Morningside restaurant serves All-American fare with a Native American twist" contained errors regarding the subject's family background. Lena Dunbar's grandmother Anna died before she was born. Dunbar's recipe for fry bread -- which is common in Native American households -- is her own creation. 

