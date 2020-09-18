Correction

Return to homepage ×
Shahi India Grill, an editor's choice for Asian or Ethnic food, was accidentally omitted from the Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants tabloid in the Sept. 18th edition of the Journal. Rebos, which was named of the top fine dining restaurants, and Crystal Cafe Truck Stop, one of the top entries in diner fare, were also accidentally omitted from the same section.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
