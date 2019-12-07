Correction

×
Dan Patterson was a teacher to student Jack Hysell some years ago at South Sioux City High School. The school in which Patterson taught was incorrectly specified in the cutline for the Friday story on page A1 titled "With 2 months to Democratic caucus, many Northwest Iowans remain undecided."
