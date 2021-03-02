 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
View Comments

Correction

{{featured_button_text}}

People wanting to make a donation for St. Luke's College's College Cupboard can do so by calling UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Foundation's Susan Unger at 712-279-3903. The phone number was incorrect in a story entitled "St. Luke's College creates food pantry for students with limited cash, time," on A1 of the Feb. 27 editions of the Journal. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Muff Waders with Earl Nees

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News