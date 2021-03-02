Correction

People wanting to make a donation for St. Luke's College's College Cupboard can do so by calling UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Foundation's Susan Unger at 712-279-3903. The phone number was incorrect in a story entitled "St. Luke's College creates food pantry for students with limited cash, time," on A1 of the Feb. 27 editions of the Journal.
