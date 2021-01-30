Corrections

 Skip to main content
The A1 centerpiece in the Saturday edition of the Journal headlined "Last cobbler in Sioux City constantly busy" spelled the last name of business owner Mark Treft incorrectly. The Journal regrets the error.

Due to a producton error, a page from the Fremont, Neb. newspaper appeared on A2 in Saturday's Sioux City Journal. The stories scheduled to run on A2 appear in today's Sioux City Journal on pages A2 and A3.

