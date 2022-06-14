Covering their bases: Sioux City North High baseball players keep cool during severe heat

SIOUX CITY -- Ice cold Gatorade, wet towels, and watermelon were on hand for the Sioux City North High School junior varsity baseball doubleheader against the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets.
A heat advisory was in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday. Despite strenuous activity being discouraged, the host Stars played the scheduled double header.
The first pitch was thrown at noon, with a heat index of 101 degrees.
“This is the first day we’ve had extreme heat,” said North High freshmen coach Sam Mogensen. “There have been previous seasons where it's been as hot or hotter, but today has been the hottest this season.”
In response to the high temperature, Mogensen did things a little differently to make sure the student-athletes made it through the day safely.
“On a normal day we’ll have refreshments in the dugout, but the extra towels, ice coolers and neck wraps, we hadn’t used those yet,” he said.
Mogensen emphasized player safety over all else.
“Playing a game is not as important as our players' health. Making sure they’re staying sharp, no slumped bodies. If we see that we’re going to make changes and allow those kids to sit out. If we had kids who were responding poorly to the conditions, we would have canceled.”
Between games, the teams retreated to the dugouts to cool off, have lunch and drink fluids. The first pitch of game two was thrown at roughly 1:45 p.m. The heat index at the time was 99 degrees.
While everyone gathered at Bud Speraw Field felt the heat, two people felt it even more: Home plate umpire Ryan Jaeckel and North High catcher Connor Schultz. Both had to don face masks, chest plates and leg guards on top of their uniforms, making it feel even hotter.
How did Jaeckel get through it? “Staying hydrated and having a big strike zone,” he said with a laugh. “I remind the players and coaches to get fluids in them, but I’m also having conversations with the catcher. He’s the most important guy I got to take care of.”
Schultz, a rising sophomore at North, said he was fine after eight innings behind the dish. “Talking to the umpire helps me focus on the game. It can get a little hot sometimes, but I’ve been taking some electrolyte gels and drinking a ton of water.”
Another catcher from the freshman team, Kourtlyn Whitney was brought up to relieve Schultz in the second game.
“With the catcher having an extra layer of gear on and working every pitch behind the plate, we thought it would be the safe and right thing to do," Mogensen said. "It's not worth risking their lives to be playing in conditions that they aren’t feeling safe in.”
No matter the score, those who knew how to handle the heat were the real winners.
Warm temperatures will continue Tuesday, with an expected high of 92 degrees.