Covering their bases: Sioux City North High baseball players keep cool during severe heat

Schultz, a rising sophomore at North, said he was fine after eight innings behind the dish. “Talking to the umpire helps me focus on the game. It can get a little hot sometimes, but I’ve been taking some electrolyte gels and drinking a ton of water.”

Another catcher from the freshman team, Kourtlyn Whitney was brought up to relieve Schultz in the second game.

“With the catcher having an extra layer of gear on and working every pitch behind the plate, we thought it would be the safe and right thing to do," Mogensen said. "It's not worth risking their lives to be playing in conditions that they aren’t feeling safe in.”