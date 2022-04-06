COVID boosters in the fall? Plus, cases continue to drop globally, and more COVID news

Here's a selection of COVID-19 news from today, April 6.
The future of COVID boosters
While many Americans are trying to move on with their lives after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health officials are debating the best way to use vaccines to stay ahead of the coronavirus.
A panel of U.S. vaccine experts was meeting Wednesday to discuss key questions for future COVID-19 booster campaigns. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers won’t make any binding decisions, but they could help shape the government’s approach for years to come. Read more here:
A top city health official said at a news conference that parents can apply to stay with children with “special needs” and accompany them if they fully comprehend the health risks and sign an agreement. Read more here:
Fourth Covid-19 vaccine protection dose may fade quickly
A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine seems to offer short-lived protection against infection overall, but protection against severe illness did not wane for at least several weeks, according to a new study.
The study, published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, looked at the health records of more than 1.25 million vaccinated people in Israel who were 60 or older from January through March 2022, a time when the Omicron coronavirus variant was the dominant strain. Read more here:
The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization report issued Wednesday.
In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16% weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world. Read more here:
Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.
The nursing home has been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and has been subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines. According to state records, the company still owes $95,371 in federal fines.
According to court documents, the 22-year-old began conversations with the teenager on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement.
The 22-year-old was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.
Sioux City Police responded to a call at 10:40 p.m. Sunday after a female said her boyfriend pointed a gun at her and proceeded to shoot it next to her head. Police say the woman ran for help in a westside neighborhood while the suspect chased her with the gun.