Creighton's Black students feel disheartened by Greg McDermott's comments

Creighton University sophomore Zaire Harris says the campus is a welcoming place for students of color.
But it can be isolating sometimes because of a predominantly white student body, Harris said. When he looks around campus and sits down in classes, he sees few faces that look like his.
Several Black students said they were hurt by comments made by Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott, who used an analogy to compare his program to a plantation during a locker-room speech on Feb. 27. University officials announced Thursday that McDermott would be suspended for the Jays’ regular season finale against Butler on Saturday.
Sunny Washington, a sophomore at Creighton, said she was shocked and disheartened by the comments.
“He is a big part of Creighton and essentially a big figurehead for the university,” said Washington, 20. “To see someone say that about people who look similar to me, it’s very hurtful.”
Washington said the suspension was an appropriate step. But she wonders if it was less a response to his comments and more to quell backlash.
Anaja Arthur, 19, a sophomore, said she doesn’t want to see the incident get “swept under the rug” after a few weeks.
“Words have consequences, even if you didn’t mean it that way. You have to be aware of what you’re saying at all times,” Arthur said. “A lot of people are going to be hurt by this for a long time.”
Harris said he would have preferred to see the suspension happen sooner. The delay risks setting a precedent for the campus community that offensive remarks can be made and an apology will be enough.
Jairus Reed, 20, said the suspension is a good start. He was drawn to Creighton because of its Jesuit values, he said. To see those kind of comments from a prominent university figure hurt.
“It was a hurtful moment for a lot of students of color on campus to know that that comment came from our own coach,” said Reed, a sophomore.
All four of the students said they hope to see some sort of diversity training for students, faculty and staff.
While the Creighton community is a welcoming place, Harris said, more steps can be taken to improve the atmosphere for minority students.
“Our mission statements put you at ease, but when they aren’t upheld like we saw with McDermott’s situation, you can’t help but feel less welcomed at the university,” the 20-year-old said. “We have the opportunity to have this be that turning point at the university and in the Omaha area.”
Washington, who is from Omaha, said she knew Creighton had a predominantly white student body. But advertisements found on billboards around town and on TV and the internet show more diversity than Washington has found on campus. She’d like to see a push to bring more diversity to campus.
Black students make up 2% of Creighton’s student body, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard. White students account for 71% of the student body.
The Creighton University African American Student Association has been a welcoming club, students said. Nearly all the Black students on campus are involved in the group, said Washington, who is president of the organization.
When Terri D. Sanders, a 1978 alum, attended Creighton, she lived off-campus but had a great experience interacting with her peers. Now she’s on a newly created Black Alumni Advisory Board.
It’s unfortunate, Sanders said, that McDermott “did not watch his mouth.” But, she added, the comment was made by one person and it’s important not to project that as how the entire university feels.
“Words matter. People have a very rich vocabulary, and you should not use such words that would bring undue attention to your situation,” Sanders said.
The university welcomes minority students, she said, but minority students have to choose to come to Creighton. Tuition costs, location and makeup of the city make a difference in recruiting students.
“Once students get here, they are welcomed, and part of what the board will be doing is providing a home atmosphere for minority students who come to Creighton,” Sanders said.
