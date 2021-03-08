Creighton's Black students feel disheartened by Greg McDermott's comments

Creighton University sophomore Zaire Harris says the campus is a welcoming place for students of color.

But it can be isolating sometimes because of a predominantly white student body, Harris said. When he looks around campus and sits down in classes, he sees few faces that look like his.

Several Black students said they were hurt by comments made by Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott, who used an analogy to compare his program to a plantation during a locker-room speech on Feb. 27. University officials announced Thursday that McDermott would be suspended for the Jays’ regular season finale against Butler on Saturday.

Sunny Washington, a sophomore at Creighton, said she was shocked and disheartened by the comments.

“He is a big part of Creighton and essentially a big figurehead for the university,” said Washington, 20. “To see someone say that about people who look similar to me, it’s very hurtful.”

Washington said the suspension was an appropriate step. But she wonders if it was less a response to his comments and more to quell backlash.

Anaja Arthur, 19, a sophomore, said she doesn’t want to see the incident get “swept under the rug” after a few weeks.