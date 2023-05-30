Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default.

» Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

» A rare drone attack jolted Moscow Tuesday morning, lightly damaging some buildings and leading to the evacuation of others, while Russia pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours.

» German truck maker Daimler, Toyota and two other automakers plan to work together on new technologies, including the use of hydrogen fuel, to help fight climate change.

» Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will be moving to her new home —-a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley.

» George Maharis, the handsome actor who became an icon to American youth on the hit 1960s TV series “Route 66,” has died at age 94.

» President Joe Biden said in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget" the price paid by troops who “dared all and gave all” to protect their democracy.

» An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War was buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia.

» In sports, the Heat finally advance to the NBA Finals, the Golden Knights make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, Ryan Blaney is the real thing at the Coca-Cola 600, Marcus Stroman fires a one-hit shutout and Aaron Judge blasts two more homers. Correspondent Tom Mariam reports.

» In entertainment news, groups protested against Roger Waters, 1950s pop singer Ed Ames died and "The Little Mermaid" led the weekend box office.

About this program

Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.