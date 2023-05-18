WASHINGTON — Negotiators from the White House labored Thursday over the U.S. debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's emissaries at the Capitol, grinding through a second day of head-to-head talks trying to strike a budget deal to avert a looming economic crisis.

With hopes for a breakthrough as soon as this weekend, President Joe Biden and McCarthy tapped their top representatives to work out a deal after talks with a larger contingent stalled out. Brown bags of lunchtime snacks were delivered to the stately room, signaling the slog ahead.

Upbeat, McCarthy said it was important to have an "agreement in principle" by this weekend if they hope to get to a House vote next week. That would leave enough time for the Senate to act, too, ahead of a deadline as soon as June 1.

"Everyone's working hard," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

The White House team also appeared upbeat as they entered the building, but declined to comment and departed two hours later. They were expected to be back at it on Friday and into the weekend.

"This does not have to be a crisis," Vice President Kamala Harris said during a virtual meeting of community leaders Thursday.

"A default could trigger a recession, stop military paychecks and raise interest rates for years to come," she said. "America must pay our bills, just like you and your family and other hardworking Americans do every single day."

All sides are racing to devise a budget-cutting deal that Democrats and Republicans can live with. McCarthy's newly empowered House Republicans are trying to extract steep spending reductions in exchange for GOP votes to raise the debt limit, which is now $31 trillion, and keep paying the nation's already-due bills.

Biden and McCarthy mostly cooled what had been heated rhetoric over the Republican demands.

The president said he would be checking on talks as he is abroad for the next several days at the Group of Seven summit in Japan. He cut short the rest of his trip to Papua New Guinea and Australia so he could return early to Washington.

"I'm confident that we'll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default," he said Wednesday before he departed.

Key personnel who could cut a sweeping deal are meeting behind closed doors. Steve Ricchetti, Biden's longtime aide who is now counselor to the president, along with Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell are representing the administration. McCarthy himself said he planned to stop by some of the talks, and tasked Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a close ally, for the Republicans. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, chairman of the Financial Services team, newly joined Thursday.

A White House official said Bruce Reed, the deputy chief of staff, is traveling with the president to keep in contact and keep Biden informed.

"We've got a lot more work to do," McHenry said after Thursday's session.

At stake is federal spending over the next several years as Republicans use the debt ceiling vote, a routine exercise that's typically done in a bipartisan way to raise the borrowing capacity and pay the nation's bills, as a way to push their budgeting priorities.

The contours of a deal that includes some cuts, rescinding unused COVID-19 money and a framework to discuss new permitting rules to more quickly develop energy projects are taking shape, but the details remain daunting.

McCarthy's Republicans want to roll back spending to fiscal 2022 levels and cap annual increases at just 1% over the next decade — sparing Defense and Veterans accounts — in what Democrats say would be devastating cuts inflicting hardship on many Americans.

Negotiators are eyeing budget caps for the next several years as an alternative to limits that would extend for a decade.

In a statement, the conservative House Freedom Caucus said "there should be no further discussion" until the Senate approves the House-passed Republican bill. That's highly unlikely with the Senate in Democratic control, and Biden already said he would veto it.

Republicans also want to attach their policy priorities to any deal.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday the Republican proposal for tougher work requirements on recipients of government aide is a "nonstarter. Period. Full stop." He noted many House Republicans themselves, including McCarthy, voted against enhanced work requirements for food stamp recipients in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program just a few years ago.

Biden opened the door to some work extra requirements for non-health care programs, and discussions over food stamps and cash assistance programs are ongoing.

McCarthy vowed to abide by House rules that require 72 hours notice before voting on any bill, meaning an agreement is needed this weekend if the House wants to vote before it leaves at the end of next week for the Memorial Day recess.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told senators Thursday, as they prepared to depart for their own weeklong recess, that they need to be ready to return with 24 hours' notice to vote, if needed.