On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

» The recent failures of a trio of midsize banks has once again raised questions on whether executive compensation is tilted toward short-term gains rather than companies' long-term health.

» Ukrainian air defenses have thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.

» The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico, says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood.

» Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models. At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition.

» In sports, the Dallas Stars are headed for the Western Conference Finals, Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes more baseball history, Bregman lifts Astros, and an NFL playoff game will be exclusively on a digital platform.

» U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff.

» The White House says Russia is looking to buy additional advanced attack drones from Iran for use in its war in Ukraine after using up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Iran.

» Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday.

» Two Republicans and an independent senator in the Oregon Senate stretched their walkout to 10 days, triggering a new constitutional provision that prohibits lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from being reelected.

» The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis.

» Two people have been charged in Austria for allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna. Spreading Nazi propaganda is a criminal offense in Austria.

» A federal appeals court says Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private.

» Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders in exchange for $225 million in credit.

» For decades, Scabby the Rat — a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly — has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes.

» In this week's AP Religion Roundup, a recent tragedy prompts Lauren Daigle to reflect on her role as a performer.