WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's Friday follow-up meeting with congressional leaders on the debt limit crisis was abruptly postponed to next week, with staff-level talks making progress and expected to continue through the weekend, the White House and congressional aides said Thursday.

The White House said staff would continue to hold discussions, and the delay was billed as a sign of positive exchanges between Republican lawmakers, Democratic counterparts and Biden.

The sudden shift jolted the high-stakes talks but did not appear to be a signal of a breakdown as the president and Congress urgently search for a budget deal to resolve the government's debt limit crisis, those familiar with the situation said.

For two days, private talks have been underway at the Capitol as staff from the White House and the congressional leaders worked Wednesday and again Thursday try to find a solution.

While most of those familiar with the situation said talks were progressing, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was critical of the president and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer late Thursday.

"President Biden and Senator Schumer are stuck on no. They have no plan, no proposed savings and no clue," McCarthy told reporters, similar to criticisms he made after the previous day's talks. "Apparently, President Biden doesn't want a deal, he wants a default."

"I don't think there's enough progress for the leaders to get back together," he said. But he added that he did expect that meeting next week.

Washington is staring down a June 1 deadline to raise the debt limit to allow continued borrowing to cover already accrued bills or risk the nation's first modern-day debt default.

Staff is looking at billions of dollars of unspent COVID-19 money, as well as ideas as far-ranging as easing permits for energy projects and simply ordering broad spending caps — all still in the mix as negotiators from the White House and Congress engage in closed-door talks.

Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans to let America default on its debts if they don't get the budget cutting deal they want from Biden.

"I say to the Republicans out there — congressmen, senators — if they don't give you massive cuts, you're going to have to do a default," Trump said at a CNN town hall Wednesday night as part of his campaign to return to the White House.

It's unclear whether Trump's comments will affect negotiations. The former president continues to have sky-high influence with many in his party, and Trump-aligned lawmakers in Congress may heed his advice to engage in brinkmanship that could lead to a debt default.

Economists warn a debt default would be devastating, rippling across the economy. The nation's credit would likely be downgraded, which would surely spike borrowing costs that would end up hitting not only businesses and government, but American households.

So far, Republicans on Capitol Hill are pursuing the priorities in their recently House-passed bill that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for steep but less than "massive" budget cuts and other future spending restrictions.

Negotiators spent two hours in a Capitol basement room Wednesday as they raced to develop the contours of a deal. They were back at it even longer Thursday.

The postponement of Friday's White House meeting seemed at least in part to be merely due to scheduling issues. The House and Senate finished their work for the week on Thursday, and lawmakers may not be in Washington on Friday.

Still, the White House and the lawmakers are racing the clock ahead of Biden's planned trip abroad next week for a summit in Asia.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer declared Trump was calling on his Republican Party to "destroy the economy."

"Donald Trump is about as qualified to run the country as a broken brick," Schumer said. "But the danger here is he holds enormous sway over Speaker McCarthy and the hard right."

McCarthy downplayed the closed-door talks underway at the Capitol as producing "nothing new."

The Republican speaker owes his gavel to Trump's support during a grueling in-House election. McCarthy, who is taking the lead in negotiations with Biden, has also held firm in his opening bid in talks, saying his staff has put no new ideas on the table beyond the legislation the House approved last month — which the White House said Biden would veto.

"I passed a bill — what more should I have to do?" McCarthy told reporters.

Fielding questions from the town hall audience, Trump predicted "Democrats will absolutely cave" to the Republican demands. But the former president, who signed bills to raise the debt limit during his own presidency, said a debt default this time would be worth it.

The U.S. debt, which grew from $20 trillion when Trump took office in 2017 to $28 trillion when Biden took over in 2021, is now $31 trillion.

Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the staff level talks have been "very productive."

While the White House insists it wants a clean debt bill, it is engaged in talks around the broader budget.

A top McCarthy ally, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said during a roundtable with reporters Thursday there are four areas of bipartisan interest that he thinks "would be a good foundation for negotiations."

Among them, he outlined the COVID rescissions, spending caps, reform of permitting rules, and bolstered work requirements on some government aid recipients as topics with bipartisan interest.

He said the White House is pushing for a shorter spending cap than the 10 years Republicans proposed in their legislation.

