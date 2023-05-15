On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debt limit as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight.

» Around Manhattan and elsewhere in New York City, hotels that served tourists just a few years ago have become de facto emergency shelters. The latest is the historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which shuttered three years ago and is reopening later this week as a welcome center and shelter for asylum seekers.

» China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained in 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou.

» President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Britain as the staunch ally of Ukraine prepares to give more military aid in an effort to change the course of the war.

» The agency tasked with securing America's airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country.

» Turkey’s presidential elections appear headed for a runoff. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pulled ahead of his chief challenger, but fallen short of an outright victory that would extend his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

» A Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.

» Buffalo, New York, paused to mark one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three victims at a supermarket.

» In sports, Jayson Tatum’s Game 7-record 51 points sent the Celtics back to the NBA East Finals, the Golden Knights eliminated Connor McDavid and the Oilers, the Rays slammed the Yankees, the Dodgers blanked the Padres, and a big day on the links for Jason Day.

» The top two box office spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” added $60.5 million from North American theaters in its second weekend. Second place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $13 million in its sixth weekend.

» Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. Clarkson says that there’s “always room to grow” and that she wants the show to be the “best version of ourselves in any business.”