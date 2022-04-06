'Dr. Strange,' Paula Patton's fried chicken, the sanctioning of Putin's daughters, and more top news

Here's a look at some of the trending topics from today, April 6.

Putin's daughters

The United States on Wednesday tightened the financial vise on Russia, announcing sanctions that target President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and block two key Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes" in Ukraine.

The latest sanctions underscore the economic pain that Russia faces, as evidence that its troops killed Ukrainian civilians leads to ever harsher penalties by the U.S. and its Western allies that erode Putin's ability to fight. Get more info here:

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and one of those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators' questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not “chatty” but had been helpful to the probe. Get the scoop here:

Bobby Rydell

Bobby Rydell, a teen idol from the '60s known for songs like "Wild One" and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film "Bye Bye Birdie," has died, according to a statement released by his representatives. He was 79.

Rydell died on April 5 in Abington, Pennsylvania, from pneumonia complications, which were unrelated to Covid-19, the statement said. Read more on his life here:

Paula Patton

It's not that Paula Patton doesn't give a cluck, she's just taking getting roasted over her chicken frying skills in stride.

The actress caused quite a stir recently when she shared a video on Instagram in which she prepared her mother Joyce Patton's "famous" fried chicken recipe.

In it, Patton says she's frying 138 chicken wings for her son Julian's school. (Patton shares Julian with her ex-husband singer Robin Thicke.) See why she caught flack here:

"Dr. Strange 2"

Covid is in a lull in the United States: Masks are often an afterthought, people are going out again and some of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic — like movie theaters — are starting to get back to normal.

That's why so much is riding on one particular blockbuster: "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Tickets just went on sale for the May 6 opening, and the Marvel film may act as a bellwether of moviegoers' demand for big-screen entertainment when the world looks much like it did before everything shut down in March 2020. Get more info on the movie here:

***

Check out more trending topics here:

Villarreal keeps on surprising, beats Bayern in CL quarters Villarreal has pulled off another surprising Champions League result with a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals. After making it past the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the round of 16, the modest Spanish club took a big step toward making it to the semifinal by holding on to victory against favorite Bayern at the La Cerámica Stadium. Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.

