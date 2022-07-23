East High School graduate named 2023 River-Cade Queen

SIOUX CITY – Natalie Cloud was named the 2023 “Queen of the River” during the River-Cade Royalty announcement at the Marriot Terrace Ballroom on Saturday.
Cloud graduated from Sioux City East High School in 2021 and is currently majoring in Elementary Education at Morningside University. She also plays on the Morningside women’s soccer team and is a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cloud has volunteered as Greek Fest, Nativity confirmation, and the South Sioux City Diablos Soccer Tournament. As a part of River-Cade Royalty, Cloud plans to “have fun with other young adults, gain confidence and network toward the benefit of her future career," according to her bio.
“I was not expecting this," said Cloud following being named queen. "But I am really excited for this opportunity to represent Siouxland. I'd like to thank Jennifer Swanson, my parents Kelli and Andy Cloud, and everyone that is a part of River-Cade."
Another East High School graduate, Sydney Helt, was named one of the princesses. Helt graduated from high school in 2022 and will attend Iowa State University in the fall, planning to major in Biochemistry, hoping to graduate from the University of Iowa Medical School and become an Emergency Medicine Physician.
Karlee Phillips, a junior at the University of South Dakota, was also named a princess. She is majoring in Media and Journalism, with minors in Spanish and business. Phillips is a part of the USD women’s cross country and track and field team, writes for USD’s newspaper and is a new anchor for the “Coyote News Daily Update.”