East High School graduate named 2023 River-Cade Queen

Cloud graduated from Sioux City East High School in 2021 and is currently majoring in Elementary Education at Morningside University. She also plays on the Morningside women’s soccer team and is a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cloud has volunteered as Greek Fest, Nativity confirmation, and the South Sioux City Diablos Soccer Tournament. As a part of River-Cade Royalty, Cloud plans to “have fun with other young adults, gain confidence and network toward the benefit of her future career," according to her bio.