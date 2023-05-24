Emma Heming Willis is sharing a family update.

The actor, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, has support from his family, which includes his 9-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

Heming Willis took to Instagram with a video explaining the latest.

“So I have to tell you this story, and I’m going to try and do it without crying,” she said. “Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle.”

She went on to explain their daughter had researched “fun facts about dementia” and had made a list at school for her dad.

Heming Willis continued, “Now, that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny. And she really is her father’s child because these two love some random facts. So I said to her, ‘Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease.’”

The couple also share 11-year-old daughter, Mabel, and Willis is dad to daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, with ex-wife Demi Moore. He recently became a first-time grandfather.

