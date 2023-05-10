BOSTON — A former Massachusetts police officer who reportedly participated in the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been decertified by the state's police standards board, meaning he can no longer work in law enforcement, according to state records.
White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators on Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va.
Steve Helber, Associated Press
Documents made public this week by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission indicate that former Woburn Officer John Donnelly entered into a voluntary decertification agreement on April 13, which was signed by the commission's chair on April 21.
His name will also be included in a national database of decertified officers, according to the records. It's the first time the commission has decertified an officer.
The Woburn Police Department opened an internal investigation into Donnelly in October after
HuffPost.com reported his participation in the deadly Unite the Right rally. Heather Heyer died after a car driven by white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters. Fields is serving a life sentence for murder and malicious wounding convictions.
Woburn’s police chief in a statement in October said Donnelly’s alleged role at the rally was “in direct opposition to the core values of the Woburn Police Department, to serve all members of our community equally and treat them with dignity and respect.”
Donnelly, a reserve officer at the time of the Charlottesville rally, resigned before the internal investigation was completed.
A listed cellphone number for Donnelly, who was also a real estate agent, was not in service. His attorney, Leigh Panettiere, said she had no comment.
According to state law, once decertified, no “law enforcement agency, nor a sheriff, nor the executive office of public safety nor any entity thereunder shall employ him in any capacity, including but not limited to, as a consultant or independent contractor."
Under the voluntary decertification, there is no admission that the allegations he faced were true.
The panel, known as the POST Commission, was created in 2020 partially in response to nationwide calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Photos: Thousands rally in Virginia on anniversary of Charlottesville clash
Charlottesville White House Rally
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2012 file photo, U.S. Park Police are seen working in riot gear in Washington. Government and police officials in the nation’s capital say they are confident the city can manage to host this weekend’s planned white nationalist rally without violence. A small rally will take place Sunday in front of the White House and the participants may be dwarfed by larger counter-protests with police keeping the two sides apart. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Erica Bahnuk and her daughter Hazel, exit a check point as State Police inspect bags to lock down the downtown area in anticipation of the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The Governor has declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
State Police inspect bags as they lock down the downtown area in anticipation of the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The Governor has declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
State Police escort local resident, John Miska, red hat, after he was arrested in the locked down downtown area in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Miska purchased razor blades, which are banned items, in a downtown drugstore. On the the anniversary of white supremacist violence, state and local authorities framed the weekend's heightened security as a necessary precaution. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
A group, Anti-fascism demonstrators, march past lunchtime diners in the downtown area in anticipation of the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
A protester confronts riot gear-clad police on the campus of the University of Virginia during a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Demonstrators against racism march along city streets as they mark the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
A demonstrator confronts police at the intersection where Heather Heyer was killed last year as they mark the anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. On that day, white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the city streets before a car driven into a crowd struck and killed Heyer. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
A couple embrace as they participate in prayers at the intersection where Heather Heyer was killed last year as they mark the anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. On that day, white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the city streets before a car driven into a crowd struck and killed Heyer. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Susan Bro, right, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during last year's Unite the Right rally, embraces a supporter after laying flowers at the spot her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Last year, white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the city streets before a car driven into a crowd struck and killed Heyer. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Demonstrators against racism march along city streets as they mark the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during last year's Unite the Right rally, embraces supporters after laying flowers at the spot her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Bro said there's still "so much healing to do." She said the city and the country have a "huge racial problem" and that if it's not fixed, "we'll be right back here in no time." (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Susan Bro, center, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during last year's Unite the Right rally, and her husband, Kim, right, speak to supporters after laying flowers at the spot her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Bro said there's still "so much healing to do." She said the city and the country have a "huge racial problem" and that if it's not fixed, "we'll be right back here in no time." (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Members of a SWAT team keep an eye on demonstrators marking the one year anniversary of the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville White House Rally
"Unite the Right" participants stand in a garage at the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Protestors are gathering in Washington on the first anniversary of the rally in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Charlottesville White House Rally
White supremacists enter the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Charlottesville One Year Later Rally
Mourners hug each other as they remember Heather Heyer who was killed during last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Charlottesville White House Rally
White nationalists march to Lafayette Square during the "Unite the Right 2" rally in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
Craig Hudson
Charlottesville White House Rally
Jason Kessler, center, marches with other white nationalists to Lafayette Square during the "Unite the Right 2" rally in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
Craig Hudson
Charlottesville White House Rally
White nationalists, led by Jason Kessler, center, wearing a suit and carrying a flag, march to Lafayette Square during the "Unite the Right 2" rally in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
Craig Hudson
Charlottesville White House Rally
A white nationalist holds his phone while marching to Lafayette Square during the "Unite the Right 2" rally in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
Craig Hudson
Charlottesville White House Rally
From left, Carmela Mitchell, US Army veteran Paul Mitchell and Glen Hellman wait for the Unite the Right participants at the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Charlottesville White House Rally
Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. A contingent of white nationalists had arrived there to travel to Washington to rally on the first anniversary of their rally in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Charlottesville White House Rally
Law enforcement officers arrive at the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. White nationalists are gathering in Washington on the first anniversary of their rally in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Charlottesville White House Rally
Demonstrators rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Charlottesville White House Rally
Demonstrators rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Charlottesville White House Rally
Demonstrators march near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Charlottesville White House Rally
White nationalist Jason Kessler walks to the White House to rally on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Charlottesville White House Rally
White nationalist Jason Kessler talks during a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Charlottesville White House Rally
Demonstrators rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Charlottesville White House Rally
White nationalists hold flags in front of the White House during a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Charlottesville White House Rally
A White nationalist is shown during a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Charlottesville White House Rally
Demonstrators rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Alex Brandon
Charlottesville White House Rally
Demonstrators march near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!