WASHINGTON -- The top executive of a Northwest Iowa ethanol plant forced to close last month told a House panel Tuesday that the USDA is abusing a federal law mention to increase production of renewable fuels like corn-based ethanol.
The Trump administration has faced fierce backlash from farmers and ethanol industry leaders since the EPA in August exempted 31 oil refineries from following the nation’s Renewable Fuel Standard.
"Plain and simple: EPA’s abuse of small refinery exemptions under the RFS is crippling rural America,” Siouxland Energy Cooperative President Kelly Nieuwenhuis told the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change.
Siouxland Energy idled its plant in Sioux Center, one of three biofuels factories in Iowa to shut down this year.
"Because of EPA’s actions to help the oil industry’s bottom line at the expense of farmers and biofuel producers, we had to make a hard decision – to idle our plant and shut off a key market for hundreds of local farmers, including myself," Nieuwenhuis, who farms near Primghar, said in his testimony to lawmakers. "The morning we announced we were idling our plant, I was tasked with delivering the bad news to our 40 employees. The team sat quietly, wondering about their future in the event we would have to permanently close our facility. This was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do."
The EPA more than quadrupled its prior number of small-refinery exemptions granted to petroleum refiners, including to oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, with 85 waivers issued since Trump took office in January 2017. The agency orders exempt refiners from requirements to mix renewable energy source like corn-based ethanol or soybean-based biodiesel with their gasoline, or buy credits.
“The economic crisis created by the EPA’s abuse of SREs started three years ago," Nieuwenhuis told lawmakers. "At first, we couldn’t put a finger on what it was, but the fundamentals in our market seemed off. It was only after the press started reporting the rapid escalation of SREs being granted behind closed doors at the EPA that we began to understand what was happening to our business."
Nieuwenhuis offered his support for legislation being considered by the subcommittee, H.R. 3006, the RFS Integrity Act of 2019.
“The regulatory attempts by the EPA give us little confidence that we will see the relief we need,” said Nieuwenhuis. “That’s why the agricultural and biofuels industries strongly support H.R. 3006, the RFS Integrity Act,
Sponsored by Reps. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, the bill would address the EPA's "dismal record" on SRE transparency by "setting a reasonable deadline for SRE applications, and giving the public greater insight into this murky process,” Nieuwenhuis aid.