WASHINGTON — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked strenuously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
Leaders of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus lambasted the compromise as falling well short of the spending cuts they demand, and they vowed to try to halt passage by Congress. A much larger conservative faction, the Republican Study Committee, declined to take a position, leaving McCarthy hunting for votes.
With tough days ahead, the speaker urged skeptical GOP colleagues to "look at where the victories are." Unhelpfully for Biden, he said of Democrats on "Fox and Friends" that "There's nothing in the bill for them."
A key test was coming late Tuesday, when the House Rules Committee was to consider the 99-page bill and vote on sending it to the full House for a vote expected Wednesday evening.
The Rules Committee debate was filled with objections from both the left and right. Yet, in a notable development, conservative Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he would vote in favor of advancing the bill to the House floor, almost ensuring it would clear the first hurdle.
Quick approval by both the House and Senate would ensure government checks will continue to go out to Social Security recipients, veterans and others, and prevent financial upheaval worldwide by allowing Treasury to keep paying U.S. debts. The deal would restrict spending over the next two years, but it includes environmental policy changes and expanded work requirements for some older food aid recipients that Democrats strongly oppose.
The Republican speaker said he would be talking with lawmakers in the evening as they return to Washington from the long Memorial Day weekend ahead of crucial votes.
"This is just the first step," McCarthy said of his agreement with Biden.
Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines.
With few lawmakers expected to be fully satisfied, Democrat Biden and Republican McCarthy are counting on pulling majority support from the political center, a rarity in divided Washington. Some 218 votes are needed for passage in the 435-member House.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said it was up to McCarthy to turn out votes from some two-thirds of the Republican majority, a high bar the speaker may not be able to reach. Still, Jeffries said the Democrats would do their part to avoid failure.
"It is my expectation that House Republicans would keep their promise and deliver at least 150 votes as it relates to an agreement that they themselves negotiated," Jeffries said. "Democrats will make sure that the country does not default."
McCarthy could expect no help from the right.
"This deal fails, fails completely, and that's why these members and others will be absolutely opposed to the deal," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chairman of the Freedom Caucus, flanked by others outside the Capitol. "We will do everything in our power to stop it."
Ominously, the conservatives warned of potentially trying to oust McCarthy over the compromise.
"There's going to be a reckoning," Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said.
Liberal Democrats decried the new work requirements for Americans aged 50-54 in the food aid program. Some Democratic lawmakers were leading an effort against a surprise provision to greenlight a controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas project through Appalachia.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she appreciated that Biden was able to minimize the "extreme demands" Republicans made on spending, but she raised serious concerns about the food stamps and environmental policy changes.
She also had this warning for McCarthy: "He got us here and it's on him to deliver the votes."
Biden spent part of the Memorial Day holiday working the phones, calling lawmakers in both parties.
"I feel very good about it," Biden told reporters Monday, adding he had also spoken to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a past partner in big bipartisan deals who largely has been sitting this one out.
Wall Street churned to a mixed finish as a long list of worries looms, even if the most pressing crisis seems to be calming as Washington moves to avoid a default on its debt. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, hovering near its highest level since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 0.3% gain as excitement built further about artificial intelligence. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to win votes for a deal reached over the weekend that will allow the government to continue paying its bills.
Overall, the package is a tradeoff that would impose some federal spending reductions for the next two years along with a suspension of the debt limit into January 2025, pushing the volatile political issue past the next presidential election. Raising the debt limit, now $31.4 trillion, would allow Treasury to continue borrowing to pay the nation's already incurred bills.
All told, the package would hold spending essentially flat for the coming year, while allowing increases for military and veterans accounts. It would cap growth at 1% for 2025.
Policy issues were raising the most objections.
Questions were also being raised about the unexpected provision that essentially would give congressional approval to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas project important to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that many Democrats and others oppose as unhelpful in fighting climate change.
The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, said including the pipeline provision was "disturbing and profoundly disappointing."
Manchin on Tuesday touted the pipeline project as something "we know we need."
The House aims to vote Wednesday and send the bill to the Senate, where Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and McConnell are working for passage by week's end.