Fighting unfair 'sexist' school dress codes | Behind the Headlines podcast

Our host Teri Barr is talking with Sydney Brown (twitter), Education Reporter for The Daily News in Longview, Washington, about the issue of dress codes in some schools.

Sydney learned why the dress codes are not consistent across one school district, how it's leading to a disruption in education, particularly for girls, and what some parents want done about it.

Here's Sydney's original article:

And you can find followup articles at her TDN page here:

Behind the Headlines is a product of Lee Enterprises. This episode was produced, recorded and hosted by Teri Barr, with editing by Chris Lay.

