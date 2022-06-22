Food Bank of Siouxland receives $10,000 grant from Arby's Foundation

SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland now has $10,000 in grant money to put toward a program meant to address childhood hunger.

On Wednesday morning, the 11-county supplier of food pantries and soup kitchens in Siouxland announced it had received funding from the Arby's Foundation for its "BackPack Program" which provides a sack of food for kids who don't have enough to eat on the weekends. Per the release, the program, at present, serves 10 area elementary schools.

"With this grant, we are able to feed more families of Siouxland which is at the core of our mission at the Food Bank of Siouxland," Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid said in the release. "Thank you to the Arby’s Foundation for selecting us."

According to the release, this is the third straight year the Food Bank of Siouxland has been awarded money by the Arby's Foundation. The organization has plans to spend $500,000 in communities where Arby's has a restaurant.

