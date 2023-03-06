Ernest Rodriguez was born March 6, 1928, inside Boxcar No. 8 in a place called Holy City.

It was in that Bettendorf barrio that brothers named Gonzo and Rico christened Rodriguez with the name that stuck for the rest of his life.

They called him "Toochi" for reasons as swept away as those old boxcars.

Rodriguez turns 95 on Monday. Today he lives with his son, Alfonso, and daughter-in-law, Lisa. From a comfortable recliner, he recalled a colorful life that started in Holy City, featured brief stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, the U.S. Army and a few distant points before he returned to settle in Davenport.

Toochi was one of the founding members of LULAC, became a labor organizer, community activist, a friend to many who never remained strangers very long and a father who lived a very real legacy for his sons and daughters.

"I remember Holy City," Rodriguez said "I do remember the boxcars, just a little. And I remember when we moved up the hill to the flats. Those were two-story buildings, and we had a community outhouse.

"There weren't many bathrooms in Holy City. Further east in Holy City, as I remember, were the cottages."

Holy City was basically a company town and was built on land owned by the Bettendorf Company. The men worked in the company's foundries, building underframes and railroad cars.

Rodriguez recalled the Macias brothers, the men who were instrumental in the founding of Holy City. After the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, David and Manuel Macías helped recruit 150 Mexicans from Kansas and El Paso, Texas, to work in the foundries. Rodriguez's father, Norberto, was one of those men.

The neighborhood was bordered by the Mississippi River and the Milwaukee Railroad tracks that ran along State Street.

Rodriguez laughed when he thought about Holy City.

"I still don't really know why they called it that," he said. "I always told people it was because all the holes in the road. It was all dirt road out there, as I remember it. No city water. No electric lights.

"But I liked living there. The people were friendly. There was plenty of room to play."

Rodriguez's family moved out of Holy City and to Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School — now called Davenport Central — in 1946. His first job was at Farmall. It lasted, Toochi estimated, "all of about three days."

"They put me in the foundry, and it was too damn hot," he said. "That sand on the foundry floor was red hot. Every day I was there I fell asleep during the ride home. That was not for me."

For a time Rodriguez wrote and published his own newspaper, the El Reportero. He delivered the papers himself.

During that time, the Rodriguez family lived in the area of Fillmore and 7th streets. Not many of the neighbors wanted to live near non-white people.

"They had a petition to get us to move," Rodriguez said. "We were the only minority family in the area."

Years later, after Rodriguez started his own family, he wanted to move to the east side of Davenport. They were told by Realtors they were only "allowed" in the neighborhood around 6th and Tremont streets. It was the late 1960s, and Rodriguez had never heard of redlining.

Rodriguez's career as an organizer started in 1959.

"Gil Fernandez had a bar down near the corner of 3rd Street and Gaines Street, and we always gathered there in a room above the tavern," he said. "Back then, the city passed a law about liquor in taverns, and they came right to Gil's bar and shut it down.

"It was the only bar they shut down. So we all got together and went to the City Council meeting and we complained until they gave Gil his license back."

Rodriguez and his friends sent a message to the city. And Toochi soon learned about the real power of organizing.

"Gil (Fernandez), I think, knew a man in Fort Madison who was part of LULAC there," Rodriguez said. "That man came and talked to us and that struck a bell. Gil, myself and about eight or 10 other men decided to start a chapter here. And there was one woman who was a charter member — Gil's girlfriend. We called her Chata. Chata Cerrano."

Rodriguez took to activism and organizing. In the subsequent years, he would be a labor organizer, worked extensively for the Illinois Migrant Council and devoted hours to LULAC.

When he married Juanita, his second wife, the blended family included eight children. Alfonso Rodriguez was the second youngest of the four children Ernest and Juanita had together.

"There are people, to this day, who approach me with a story about how my dad helped their mom or dad find a job, or how he found money so someone could go to college," Alfonso Rodriguez said. "It's amazing how many lives my dad touched.

"He made an impression on me, that's for sure."

Alfonso Rodriguez, who was born in 1962, recalled one of his earliest memories of his father.

"I remember living on the west end and dad walking to work at Oscar Mayer every day with a rolled-up towel under his arm," he said. "And I remember being little and joining my father outside the Eagle and Randall's grocery store to boycott the grapes.

"That was in support of Cesar Chavez's farm workers movement."

By the 1960s Rodriguez was working with John Terronez to organize unions at places like the Louis Rich meatpacking plant. Toochi also was heavily involved in the Iowa Spanish-Speaking People's Commission, advancing access and equality for Hispanic people.

Rodriguez had a public profile but turned down a political life. He preferred the hands-on role of community organizer and activist.

"My father was on TV every Sunday with a man named Simon Roberts — everyone called him Si," Alfonso Rodriguez said. "Si was an activist, too, and he had a TV show and he and my dad always talked about labor issues.

"Looking back, I think my dad could have run for office. But he was just never interested in that."

During the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Rodriguez remained glued to LULAC and turned some of his time to the Davenport Human Rights Commission. He left a legacy carried by those closest to him.

Alfonso Rodriguez went on to serve as steward of the union at Crescent City Bakery and has dedicated time to trying to help others. He has been a lifelong union member.

The man born in Boxcar No. 8 and known throughout the Quad-Cities as Toochi only laughed and shrugged when asked about his legacy. His son found words.

"My dad is the last survivor of his family. He had eight siblings, and they are all gone now," Alfonso Rodriguez said. "He has lived a life standing up for people and organizing people and helping people.

"I think he can be proud of that. I know I'm proud that he's my dad."