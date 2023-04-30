125 Years Ago

For Sioux City’s Soldiers: The women of the Political Equality club—many of whom have sons volunteering in the war—have taken it upon themselves to supply the Sioux City boys going to the front with many homely necessities for soldiers in the field. The necessities include the ‘housewife’ sewing kits and the flannel, very important for soldiers serving in tropical climates. The club will meet at times for the purpose of sewing for the volunteers, and the first meeting will be held Monday afternoon at Mrs. J.W. Hallam’s residence.

Coroner’s Inquest: Coroner Bowman continued the inquest yesterday over the body of little Mary McCain who was run over by a Sioux City and Pacific train Thursday night. The jury determined that the cause of death was from being run over by Train No. 7 of the Sioux City and Pacific Railway on April 28, but they are unable to determine if it was from the initial fall or when the train backed up. Witnesses say the child went out on the platform and fell. Thomas Baker, of Omaha, attempted to catch her but failed.

100 Years Ago

15 Persons Are Jailed in Raid: Fifteen persons were arrested and more than 20 gallons of liquor seized in a raid conducted by police early Sunday morning at 806 Riverside Ave. Mrs. Ora Naughton was charged with keeping a disorderly house and with maintaining a liquor nuisance. Five women and nine men were charged with frequenting a disorderly house. According to the arresting officers, a ‘wild party’ was in progress when the raiders arrived, and a mad scramble for ‘air’ occurred as police made their presence known. Several persons are said to have made a successful attempt to escape the raiders.

Cops Seek Fame on Ball Field: Sioux City policemen are out to capture the policemen’s baseball championship. Plans were completed Sunday for the formation of the team, with Detective Maurice Farley as manager and Patrolman Spencer Lanning as captain. Challenges have already been received from two police department teams and several others are said to be on the way. All money derived from the sale of tickets to the games will go the police relief fund.

50 Years Ago

ALCW Conclave Here Friday: The 13th annual convention of the Sioux City Conference, American Lutheran Church Women (ALCW) will be Friday at the First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. The theme is “Be a Friend” with Mrs. Nelle Kulow of Hubbard, Ohio, being the morning speaker and Rev. Krishen Persuad of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux as the afternoon speaker. Music will be presented by the conference choir under the direction of Mrs. Jon Heider of Sioux City.

Northwest Iowa Star Farmer is a ‘Worker’: David Ericson, 19, of Akron last week was named “Star Farmer of the Northwest FFA District,” receiving the high award at the state convention of the Future Farmers of America at Waterloo. Ericson is a 1971 graduate of Akron Community School and active FFA member. John Ziniel, Ericson’s high school vo-ag instructor, stated Ericson’s accomplishments were outstanding, starting small and gradually expanding, and doing it all on his own.

25 Years Ago

Rock Valley Woodcarver Likes Cowboys and Horses: The artistic woodcarving ability of semi-retired Marinus Maassen, 67, might be the best-kept secret in Rock Valley. Maassen’s hobby took off only about 10 years ago when his wife, Jennie, gave him a set of knives. He started with cowboy boot keychains, shelves, and a team of horses pulling a hay wagon. Maassen continued with a set of wooden tools and a cowboy, and now cowboys are among his favorite things to make.

Reliable Post Returns to X’s, Tapped as Opening Day Starter: Bobby Post, one of Northern League baseball’s win leaders in the last three seasons, will begin the 1998 season as the ace of the Sioux City Explorers pitching staff. Post, 24, is sporting a 27-10 record as a Northern League starter and is one of three pitchers whose signing were announced Wednesday by Ed Nottle, the X’s president and manager.