125 Years Ago

They Want a New Park: A movement has been started among residents of the north part of the city to secure the establishment of a park between Twenty-Third and Twenty Sixth, and Jackson and Nebraska streets, and the proposition will likely be submitted to the city council in a short time. The three blocks named for the park are all vacant, and the park organization says the ground is almost a natural park, thickly covered with trees. It is not estimated the work required to turn the requested area into a park would cost very much.

James Cleland a Rescuer: James Cleland, the son of ex-Mayor Jonas M. Cleland, last Sunday night had an exciting experience with a ruffian in the woods near Riverside Park. Cleland and a young woman were returning home from a country drive when, in the wooded district between Riverside Park and Germania Park he heard a cry for help. Leaping out of the carriage, Cleland followed the cries and came across a big man with one arm around a slim girl, stuffing a handkerchief into her mouth. Cleland managed to get the girl onto his carriage, and they drove rapidly to the park station of the Riverside railway, going to Park Policeman Daniels.

100 Years Ago

Big Sioux River Claims Victim: Waters of the Big Sioux River claimed their first victim of the season on Sunday near Grabbe’s landing, opposite Grabbe’s park. Herman Pfeil, 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Pfeil, drowned at 2:30 p.m. after frantic and futile rescue efforts were made. The boy, in company with Earl Beifler, went swimming Sunday, and after a short time attempted to swim across the river to the Iowa side. Herman called for help midway through, and Earl swam to the aid of his friend. In his terror, Herman gripped Earl’s throat, requiring several blows for Earl to break free. After a second attempt to save Herman, Earl was forced to swim for shore to get help. Having seen the condition of Herman, Al Hansen dive caught the boy’s body. Efforts to resuscitate Herman lasted hours, but they failed.

Memorial Rites at Three Cemeteries: Two Sioux City Lodges and veterans organizations Sunday afternoon remembered their dead with impressive memorial services at cemeteries. The members of the Royal Neighbors of America and the Modern Woodmen of America united in services at the Floyd Cemetery and decorated more than 60 graves, with more than 150 attending the service, a ritualist lodge rite. Members of the Rainbow division veterans and the Rainbow auxiliary decorated 11 veterans’ graves with flowers and flags in the Floyd, Mount Calvary, and Graceland Park cemeteries. John Mahoney, chairman of the Sioux City Rainbow organization, offered prayers at each grave.

50 Years Ago

Word of Crisis Goes Out: The word of crisis went out Sunday evening to 1,450 cattle feeders and farmers from 11 states gathered at a livestock symposium in South Sioux City. The word was communication with the uninformed consumer and spread by U.S. Rep. Jerry Litton of Chillicoth, Mo., a freshman congressman who is also a feeder. Litton urged the group to unify efforts of the many farm and livestock organizations toward informing consumers and congress how a farmer operates and why the costs of food have risen sharply in recent months.

East Faces North and West Meets Heelan in Baseball Double Tonight: The newly-organized Baseball League swings into orbit this evening with the circuit’s four members competing in a double header at Headid Park. East and North will kick off in the 6 p.m. opener, and Heelan and West will take the field at 8:30 p.m. The double game will mark season inaugurals for all but North, who had a game last week against Westwood. The North Stars are coached by Bud Speraw, the East Black Raiders are coached by Don Jorgensen, the West Wolverines are coached Bob Held, and Heelan’s Crusaders are coached by Denny Turnure.

North High Baseball, 1973 North High baseball players are shown in 1973.

25 Years Ago

Roasters Have Fun Cooking Branstad: Hungry political dignitaries slow-roasted a lame duck in Sioux City Wednesday night as Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who is stepping down after 16 years in office, was the main entrée of the Professional Developers of Iowa meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center. Those who roasted the outgoing governor included Allan Thoms, former chief of staff and now Chairman of the Iowa Utilities Board; David Lyons, Director of Economic Development; and Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson.

Branstad Roast, 1998 3 The Branstad Roast is shown in 1998.

Young Writers Camp Targets Humor: Young writers in grades 6-8 will learn more about writing and other topics at a Writers’ Camp held June 16 and 17 at Morningside College. “Humor at Camp” will be the theme, cosponsored by Western Hills area Education Agency and Morningside College. Bill Harley, a nationally known storyteller, writer, recording artist and comedian, will be featured the first day of the camp, and Harley will also present a free evening workshop on June 16 at the Lincoln Center on Morningside campus.