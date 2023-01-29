From the Archives: 100 years ago: Former Sioux City cop is a jailbreaker

125 Years Ago

Sioux City is Fortunate: Sioux City seems to be better off compared to other cities in conformance with Iowa state laws. City Attorney Burton has received letters from city attorneys of Des Moines, Council Bluffs, and Iowa City asking his opinion about asking the state legislature to amend the laws about appropriating enough funds each fiscal year and prohibiting any official from spending money in excess of that budget. Burton in replies to the letters stated Sioux City is finding itself better situated than the others, and therefore likely will not take an active part in asking relief from the legislature.

Walter Heald is Free: Walter Heald was acquitted of the crime of burglary. On Dec. 4, he was arrested while attempting to enter the residence of V.C. Sherman and placed on trial. Little doubt appeared that Heald was intoxicated at the time of the attempt, and he alleges he was looking for the house of a friend, which the jury believed.

100 Years Ago

Former Sioux City Cop is a Jailbreaker: E. M. Jones, a formerly Sioux City policeman – escaped from the Hartington jail Saturday night. He was arrested after shooting and critically wounding Neil Boyanton Friday evening after Boyanton accused Jones of cheating in a game of cards. Denying the cheating, Jones pulled out a revolver and shot Boyanton, who was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. Jones was a member of the Sioux City police department for less than a year and was let go when found guilty of taking a bribe.

Sioux City Orchestra Give Concert: Under the name of The Little Symphony Orchestra, Sioux City orchestral performers were heard again Sunday afternoon for the first time in about two years. Directed by Oliver Guy Magee, 21 players presented a new standard to play as far a local orchestras are concerned. With the exception of the four string parts and clarinets, there was but one player on each instrument, necessitating highly capable players.

50 Years Ago

Briar Cliff Picks Homecoming Queen: Miss Patricia Luth has been elected queen of Mid-Winter Homecoming at Briar Cliff College. The results were announced Sunday evening at the college’s homecoming talent show. Attendants include Sue Harrold, Eileen Kallin, Marilyn Tiefenthaler, and Joan Wessell.

Musketeers Sting White and Canadian Six, 8 to 4: The Sioux City Musketeers broke out of a scoring famine Sunday night with three early goals against Sault Ste. Marie, winning 8-4. The Musketeers caught early goals against Bill White, who in previous encounters shut them out in play.

25 Years Ago

Nemaha Man Wins Award of Valor: The people of Nemaha will remember the bare spot of earth north of town, where a house used to stand, and what Nemaha volunteer firefighter Jim Hamm did. A house once stood on the spot until a propane leak fueled an explosion that ripped it from the foundation. Hamm was across the street and, hearing cries for help, rushed into help. With only a window of a minute, Hamm, joined by neighbor Dan Dickerson, dug through the wreckage and pulled out the two children who managed to survive. For his efforts, Hamm received the Governor’s Award of Valor at the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon.

Briar Cliff Women Move Past Wayne: The Briar Cliff women’s basketball team turned to its trump card against Wayne State last night: defense. The Chargers used full-court pressure defense to turn back the Wayne State team, earning a 68-53 victory and the 20th win of the season.