125 Years Ago

May Be Thirty Thousand: The crowds that will visit Sioux City next week on the occasion of the department encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic is variously estimated at 10,000 to 30,000. Nearly every member of Gen. Hancock post who is asked to estimate the size qualifies it by the condition of the weather. Capt. M. W. Murphy, chairman of the entertainment committee, assures that they will be able to take care of the crowd size, no matter how many come.

No Drinks in Drug Stores: Supervisor Frum of Danbury, who is attending to county business in Sioux City, has issued a statement requiring drug store men to stop selling intoxicating liquors in the city. This is not the first time Frum and other members have made declarations against the druggists, but they’ve held off against assessing the drug stores on the statements that the men refrain from selling intoxicants as a beverage. The saloon men have been making a vigorous campaign against the drug stores and seen different members of the board about the matter. They say it is unfair to make them pay a heavy license to the county every month and then permit others to carry on the same line of business without having to put for the privilege. Frum will bring up the question at the next board meeting.

Pharmacy, c1898 A Sioux City pharmacy is shown circa 1898.

100 Years Ago

Two Sioux City Booze Runners Nabbed: Dan Nicholson and C. A. Trochl, said to be Sioux booze runners, are in the Kane County, Ill., jail. They were arrested on the Lincoln Highway near Elburn, Ill., on Thursday night in possession of 92 gallons of alcohol, according to word received here. They led two motorcycle officers on a long chase but were caught when the officers punctured their tires with revolver shots. The names given by the alleged booze runners are not listed in the Sioux City directory.

Club Programs Revolve Around Flag Day Story: Flag Day will be observed on Thursday. Programs and entertainments to commemorate the adoption of the flag by Congress June 14, 1777, will be given, as wells picnics, patriotic parties, dramatizations of the legend of Betsy Ross making the flag, and histories of the flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner.” There will also be the annual outing of the members of the Martha Washington chapter, D. A. R. at Grabbe’s park.

50 Years Ago

Sioux Center’s Bob Vermeer Gets Interstate Title in His First Attempt: Talented 21-year-old Bob Vermeer of Sioux Center claimed the 1973 crown in the 41st annual Bill Adams Interstate Golf Tournament on Sunday. He fired a 110 for the 27 holes, just four strikes ahead of Dean Wilson, Jr., of Omaha. The title was Vermeer’s second in 24 hours, as he won his second straight Alton Amateur championship on Saturday.

Bob Vermeer, 1973 Golfer Bob Vermeer is shown in 1973.

Sioux City Boat Club Golf Course, 1973 The Sioux City Boat Club Golf Course is shown in 1973.

Learn About Farm Safety Techniques: Classroom work combined with practical, firsthand tractor operation were the main pieces of the farm safety learning experience for youths of Woodbury County last week at Anthon City Park. The program is sponsored by the county extension service in compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor ruling that requires 14- and 15-year-olds to have certification before they can legally operate a tractor over 20 horsepower or other powered machinery. Nineteen youths enrolled in the Anthon course, with Wayne Lund, manager of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office, as the instructor, and the school was conducted by Bruce Marcue, extension director.

25 Years Ago

Day of Caring Highlights United Way Agencies: Things got a little mental and a lot physical at the Jesse E. Marshall Boys Club of Sioux City on Wednesday as 286 boys joined in an Olympic Festival as part of the third annual Day of Caring. Day of Caring gives volunteers from Siouxland and businesses an opportunity to see what their contributions to United Way agencies do. All three floors of the Boys Club building were jammed with boys lined up to try activities ranging from physical challenges like push-ups, rope climbs, and obstacle courses, to quieter activities like memory game, book balance, and pool shoot.

Boys Club Olympic Festival, 1998 1 The Boys Club Olympic Festival is shown in 1998.

Boys Club Olympic Festival, 1998 2 The Boys Club Olympic Festival is shown in 1998.

Lewis and Clark Festival Brings Back Frontier Life: The 14th Annual Lewis and Clark Festival, a time to experience what life on the Plains was like nearly 200 years ago, will be held at Lewis and Clark State Park, two miles west of the Interstate 29 exchange at Onawa. The festival will being on Friday with a buffalo burger/pork burger feed in the First Federal parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme of this year’s festival is “Weather Conditions Affecting the Lewis and Clark Expedition.” During the festival, attendees may visit replicas of the keelboat and two pirogues, and they may walk through the buckskinner camp and sample food from the past.