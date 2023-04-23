125 Years Ago

$110 Bread Baking Contest: In response to the request of Miss Haskins of the Humane Society informing of the need of money, the Best Yeast company on West Seventh Street has decided to turn the proceeds from the bread baking contest to this Society. The ladies of the Humane Society are asked to join in helping make the contest a success and be on hand at 2 p.m. this afternoon at the Davidson Bros. store to help receive the bread and manage the contest.

Orders Expected Today: At last Sioux City has been made to feel the war with Spain is a reality. Under general order No. 15, physical examinations of members of the Iowa National Guard and others willing to enter the U.S. volunteer service were begun at the armory yesterday afternoon. The orders require company commanders to physical examinations, though those who have family ties that would be detrimental to their volunteering, or men under the age of 21 who do not get written consent of parents or legally appointed guardians to volunteer should be discharged. Applicants who pass the examinations should be taken in as reserve members and be drilled and disciplined to be ready to enter into active service.

Parade in front of Davidson Store in 1898 A parade is shown in front of Davidson Store in Sioux City in 1898.

1898 ING troops (Riverside Camp) Iowa National Guard troops at their Riverside Camp in 1898 as the Spanish American War was ramping up.

1898 ING troops downtown Iowa National Guard troops in downtown Sioux City in 1898 as the Spanish American War was underway.

100 Years Ago

Lodges to Fete State Officers: Grand officers for the state of Iowa, Order of the Eastern Star, will be entertained at a two days’ session in Sioux City starting with a luncheon at noon today in Davidson’s tearoom, with three chapters of the lodge as hosts. John Hammill of Britt, Iowa, lieutenant governor of Iowa and grand patron of the order, will make an address during the convention.

1923 Eastern Star: Group shot in 1930 A group shot from 1930 for the Morningside chapter of Iowa's Order of the Eastern Star is shown. In 1923, grand officers of the group came to …

Mystery of Dead Man is Unsolved: Mystery surrounds the cause of death and identity of the man found in a ticket booth of the Interstate Fairgrounds early Saturday morning. Death from poisonous liquor was held as a possibility by Coroner Robbins Sunday following the finding of a small bottle of liquor near the body. No signs of violence or a struggle were found. Foul play is given credence by investigating officers, though they also admit suicide is a possibility. No autopsy has been performed as of yet. Nothing was found on him to give clues to his identity.

Interstate Fairgrounds circa 1930 An aerial photo captures the Interstate Fairgrounds in Woodland Park. The fair was held from 1903 to 1926, usually during the last week of Sep…

50 Years Ago

$7,000 Donated by Auxiliary Unit: The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Auxiliary has used its projects to raise money for the hospital’s new coronary intensive care unit and to remodel the playroom in the pediatric ward. The auxiliary has given $7,000 towards the purchase of equipment and the development of the new unit, which is expected to be completed during May.

Baseball Clinic Scheduled Today: Major league scout Bob Oldis, who scouts for the Montreal Expos, will be on hand to offer advice during today’s youth baseball clinic sponsored by Morningside College. The clinic, supervised by Don Protexter, veteran of the Chiefs, will feature drills and demonstrations at Headid Park starting at 5 p.m.

Don Protexter (Morningside Yearbook 1978) Photo taken from the 1978 Morningside Yearbook shows former baseball coach Don Protexter. In addition to coaching the team, Protexter led yout…

25 Years Ago

Officers Have Rules for Extra-Duty Work: Officer Ray Geary spends a lot of time at the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee as an extra-duty job, providing security to the store. Geary is one of 30 officers part of the police department’s Secondary Employment program, allowing officers to work extra hours during the week as security guards or traffic controllers for Sioux City businesses. Geary says it’s good PR for both the department and the store. Other stores that make use of the program include Southern Hills Mall, McDonald’s, and the Municipal Auditorium. Strict rules are in place though, as businesses must contact the police department to hire officers, and there is a distinction between extra-duty work and off-duty work. Extra-duty is work an officer would do as a sworn peace officer. Off-duty would be more like an accountant or mechanic. The distinction is important because of the authority to arrest as well as the risk of injury involved.

1998 Officer Geary working at Hy Vee A photo from 1998 shows Sioux City Police Officer Ray Geary working at Hy Vee. At the time, Geary was one of 30 officers part of the police de…

School Encourages Students to Give Up TV For a Week: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district is encouraging students to turn off the television this week and participate in constructive activities instead. To kick off the week, Superintendent Rich Caldwell tossed a television set from the roof of the elementary school into a dumpster. The school supplied a list of more than 100 activities for parents to do with their kids as part of the fourth National TV-Turnoff Week began Wednesday and ends on Tuesday, sponsored by TV-Free America. The Mayor’s Youth Committee will finish the week with a day of family fun activities at the Hindman-Hobbs Center at Morningside College on May 3.

1998 SBL No TV In 1998, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent Rich Caldwell tosses a TV off the roof of the elementary school into a dumpster. The move was par…