125 Years Ago

A.W. Erwin Endorses It: A regular source of daily news now is the new project of Davidson Bros. for reorganizing their business to secure the cooperation of patrons and employees in extending the trade of the house. Ben Davidson said the work of adjusting the details to the change is being pushed as quickly as possible and they are receiving cordial indorsements of the project, including from A. W. Erwin, the president of the Sioux City Commercial Association.

Plan To Get The Names – March 26, 1898 – It is practically assured that the Pennsylvania syndicate, represented by Joseph C. Head, vice president of the Combination Bridge company, and Joseph Baumgartner, brewer, of Latrobe will build the big brewery in Sioux City, provided the citizens give their consent to the manufacture of the liquors as required by state law. Steps have been taken to obtain the consent, with W. C. Hutchins authorized to see it through.

100 Years Ago

300 Methodists Banquet Tonight: Three hundred persons are expected to attend the banquet of the Sioux City Methodist union, which will be held in Grace Methodist Episcopal Church tonight. Dr. M. P. Burnes of Philadelphia will speak. G. S. Hughes, president of the union, will act as toastmaster, and a solo will be rendered by Luberne Sigmond, director of music in the First Methodist Episcopal Church. Dr. Burnes will also be welcomed at a luncheon served at noon today at the Chamber of Commerce.

14 Arrested In A Gambling Den: After battering down a door, police arrested 14 blackjack players in an alleged gambling den on Fourth Street early Sunday evening. A lookout warned the gamblers of the approach of the raiders via an electric bell, which was confiscated along with a deck of cards and $1.50. Charges of keeping a disorderly house were placed against the one of the men, while the others face charges of frequenting a disorderly house.

50 Years Ago

Jetliner Gets New Engine: The Ozark DC9 that made an emergency landing at the Sioux City Municipal Airport with a jet engine out of service was well on its way back to flying condition Sunday afternoon. Sioux City Ozark Manager Dick Evans said the new engine was trucked over from St. Louis. Engine failures like this one don’t happen very often, as this is only the second time in Evans’s seven years in Sioux City that something like this has happened.

Centennial Fashion Show To Be Held Tonight At Hull: A centennial fashion show “Past to Present Styles” will be held at 8 p.m. today in the Hull Community Building. Fashions for men, women, and children will be modeled and displayed dating back to 1879, including a wedding dress and suit from 1879, a 74-year-old fur collar, a 70-year-old baptismal dress, and old hats, shawls, and baby clothes too fragile to be worn. Models for the show will include Mrs. John Te Slaa, Mrs. Allan Vande Stouwe, Mrs. Gene Van Roekel, and Mrs. William Groeneweg.

25 Years Ago

City’s Code Enforcement Officer Likes Job, But Would Rather Be Cop: Brian Clausen, the city’s only code enforcement officer, is the one tasked with checking, tagging, booting, or having vehicles towed as well as giving tickets for unshoveled sidewalks in the winter. Clausen took nearly 6,000 actions involving more than 3,000 “abandoned” vehicles in 1997 alone. Complaints generate the most calls, and Clausen’s position frees up uniformed officers from the activities that don’t require them. Clausen is happy enough with his duties, but he still wants to be a cop and intends to take the police officer civil service exam the next time it’s offered.

25 MidAmerican Customers Act As CEO In New Television Commercial: MidAmerican’s new television commercial will features customers selected at random to “pretend” they were MidAmerican’s CEO. The plan is for the company to use the interviews to demonstrate its commitment to listening to its customers’ opinions, according to Michele Hanna of MidAmerican’s Des Moines office. Customers from Sioux City who were selected include Bill Wolf, CEO of Millennium Technologies in Sioux City; Marty Gubbels; and Ted Sokolowski. The five finished spots will begin airing and run until June 1.