125 Years Ago

The Northwestern Offices: H. C. Cheyney, general agent for the Chicago and Northwestern Railway company, received plans for the arrangement of the new Northwestern offices in the Security Bank building. By the drawings it will be the finest railroad office in Iowa, with the largest single plate glass in the city, and another large plate glass will separate the office from the hallway leading to the bank. The work of remodeling will begin in a few days, and the company hopes to be in its new quarters by May 1.

George Stout Was Killed: An Associated Press dispatch to the Journal from Columbus, Ohio, states George Stout, formerly of Sioux City – was knocked out in a hot fight Thursday night by Oscar Gardner, known as the "Omaha Kid" and never regained consciousness. Stout was well known to the sporting fraternity in Sioux City, a third grade fighter in the featherweight class. He was about 26 years old.

100 Years Ago

Shrine Head To Be Rotary Guest: James S. McCandless of Honolulu, Hawaii, illustrious potentate of the Shrine for the jurisdiction of North America, arrived in Sioux City on Sunday and will be the guest of the Rotary club at the luncheon today. The Shrine band will play for the McCandless before the luncheon, and McCandless will speak at the Abu-Bekr temple at 8 p.m. this evening. Plea for support of 10 hospitals for children within North America jurisdiction is being made by the Shrine head in all the temples he is visiting.

Boosts Packer Pennant Hopes: Purchase of Johnnie Rooney by Tom Fairweather, Packer manager, has considerably boosted Sioux City’s chances of having a pennant contender team. Rooney played with Fairbury, Neb., league champions and rated the best shortstop in the circuit. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Paul team bid for Rooney, though Fairweather managed to negotiate with the St. Paul club as the manager owed Fairweather a favor, consummating the deal.

50 Years Ago

Students Lend 136 Helping Hands: Sorority and fraternity members from Morningside College descended on the Sioux City Main Pubic Library on Sunday afternoon as a public service project for Greek week. The 68 young workers put 323 man-hours into painting, scrubbing walls, and other cleaning and straightening in the library. Library Director Ronald Dubberly estimated the work would have cost the library $750 to $1,000 it doesn’t have to hire the work done. The library purchased the paint, which provided two coats to six rooms and a hallway.

Body Of Man Found Near Tracks Sunday: The body of Moses W. Payer was found along the railroad tracks near First and Douglas streets shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday. The body was found by Edward Franks, an employee of the Milwaukee Road. The Woodbury County medical examiner, Dr. Thomas L. Coriden, attributed Payer’s death to natural causes, though investigation into the death will continue. Dr. Coriden said Payer had suffered bruises about his left eye and had a laceration of the eye that had been sutured. Payer had been employed as a painter.

25 Years Ago

Trooper Makes Doggone Nice Rescue: Iowa State Trooper Jason Bardsley had been driving south on I-29 near Sloan when a Woodbury County dispatcher asked him to check a dog tied to a post along the interstate. The dog was a German shorthair and was tied to a reflector pole. Feeling sorry for the dog, Bardsley put a trashbag over the front set and let the dog into the car to wait for the Emergency Operations Center to claim him. EOC Sgt. Bob Welte took the dog to the Climbing Hill Station and will use the dog’s rabies vaccination to track the owner down, as the dog may be a runaway. But if the owner isn’t found, Welte believes the dog will have no trouble finding a new home.

‘Disciples’ Re-Enactment Will Show Role of Women In Last Supper: Wesley United Methodist Church will tell the story of ‘The Other 12 Disciples’ at 7 p.m. tonight at the church. The play is a re-enactment of the Last Supper but focuses on the women in the story who are often forgotten. Rev. Charles Klink, the pastor at the church, thought the play was a really creative idea and ordered the script. He recruited 12 women ranging from high school to retirement age and says the actors have been doing a phenomenal job.