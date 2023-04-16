125 Years Ago

Sale of Sewer Pipe Plant: Sumner R. Clarke of Peoria, Ill., bought the plant of the Sioux City Sewer Pipe company yesterday afternoon. The price was $8,500. Bidding was opened by E. D. Wigton, and other bidders included John H. Jackson, Webb Bros. & Co., and John R. Carter. The plant included the machinery, buildings, 20 acres of land, the paving brick. The sewer pipe on hand was also auctioned, going to Carter for $1,200.

Day for Tree Planting: Arbor Day will be observed by the public schools of Iowa on April 29 in two weeks. Richard C. Barrett, Iowa superintendent of public instruction, urges the importance of the holiday upon the teachers. Barrett stresses the idea that the beauty and use of the trees should be impressed upon children to generate their favor in tree planting.

100 Years Ago

Four Arrested When Police Raid House: Four persons, including two women, were arrested when police interrupted an alleged beer party at 409 Steuben Street on Sunday. Jessie Taylor was charged with keeping a disorderly house, and the other three were charged as disorderly house frequenters. The raid was conducted by Patrolmen E. C. Gibson, P. H. Mummert, William Rogers, and Charles Cobb.

Bancroft Important Cog “Giant” Machine: Dave Bancroft of Sioux City is an important piece in the Giants team. He was one of the numerous holdouts for a salary increase this season, but the Giants were quick to make financial peace to insure the presence of one of the greatest shortstops in the game. Born in Sioux City Bancroft has a strong fighting spirit necessary to the game, and has always played shortstop and bats either right or lefthanded.

350 At First “Pop” Concert: Six selections were presented at the first of a series of “pop” concerts given by the Morningside Symphony Orchestra of 35 pieces in the Auditorium of Central high school under the direction of E. Hubbard of the Morningside college faculty. The concerts are a means of increasing interest in orchestral music among children, 350 of whom attended Sunday. Two more concerts remain in the series, and proceeds will be used to purchase musical instruments and orchestral compositions for the Sioux City schools.

50 Years Ago

Lounge Hit By Fire in Le Mars: The Gas Light Lounge was gutted by fire of undetermined origin early Sunday morning; the fire department was called to the blaze at 1:50 a.m. The lounge had been opened for business the previous night, and the fire was discovered about an hour after closing time. Investigation into the cause of the fire will continue.

West’s Golfers Set For Le Mars: West High’s boys golfers will test their clubs against Le Mars in duals today at 4 p.m. at Green Valley. Varsity members include John DeHaan, Lee Quade, Steve Vanderham, Dan Thilo, Jim Allaway, and Time Thilo. Junior Varsity members include Don Peterson, Keith Pease, Mark Moline, Paul Kirkegaard, Bruce Patman, and Jeff Scott.

Collision on Bridge: Two cars collided nearly head on Sunday afternoon in the middle of the Combination Bridge in the second half of a three-car accident. Cars driven by Lisa Hagberg and Wayne Chamberlain sideswiped on the bridge, and then Hagberg’s car collided with one driven by Susan Baltz. Hagberg, Baltz, and Baltz’s passenger were all taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for their injuries. No reports on their condition were immediately available.

25 Years Ago

Paths Have Crossed, But Reunion of Mother, Son Takes 67 Years: Sioux Cityans Gladys Nordyke and Donald Pieper, were initially separated when Nordyke gave Donald up for adoption in 1931. Their paths have crossed since then with both living in Sioux City for nearly 28 years, even attending the same place at the same time. After Pieper’s adoptive parents died, Pieper began the search for his birth mother. They met for the first time on Feb. 15 and describe the meeting as amazing. Good things come to those who wait.

Students Learn Lesson at Cultural Fair: Sara Martinez and Elvira Alcaraz, sophomores at West High School, set out Wednesday to teach their peers not to make assumptions about other people and learned the same lesson themselves. The two staffed a booth at a cultural fair at East High School with the cooperation of multicultural clubs at East and West. Their booth was about Mexico, and they were joined by East students Alejandra Munoz and Anita Rodriguez. The fair was meant to expose students to new experiences, and the gym at East High was lined with booths representing different countries, including Vietnam, Brazil, and Korea.