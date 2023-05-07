125 Years Ago

Officers Are All Right: The largest review of Iowa troops held since the Civil War was given on the common a mile west of Camp McKinley this afternoon. No less than 2,800 men were in the ranks, and they looked like a good sized army. The examination of officers was also nearly completed today. There was a statement in the Des Moines papers that Dr. Bergen and Dr. Van Knott, of Sioux City, were rejected, but that was an error. Both doctors were accepted, and Maj. Bergen was immediately mustered in and assigned to the Fourth regiment. Twelve recruits for Company H came in from Sioux City tonight.

A Romantic Marriage: The insertion of a notice in a Chicago matrimonial paper resulted in a romantic marriage in Sioux City on Thursday evening between Anthon Marousek, of Sioux City and who works as a tailor for the Dow Clothing company, and Miss Kate Dougherty of Columbus, Ind., the accomplished daughter of a grocer there. The ceremony was performed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church by Rev. E. H. Gaynor with only the immediate relative of the groom present. The bride and groom’s relationship began as correspondence after she wrote a response to his notice in the matrimonial paper, though she did not agree to marriage until after they had become acquainted in person.

100 Years Ago

Lusitania Sunk Eight Years Ago: Today is the eighth anniversary of the sinking of the Lusitania. Dr. Daniel V. Moore, now of Sioux City, was on the Lusitania when it was torpedoed by a submarine about 50 miles from Queenstown, Ireland, and only about 734 of the 3,000 on board survived. Dr. Moore survived by clinging to a keg he’d managed to reach in the water. Once he reached Queenstown, Dr. Moore cabled the Journal with news of his survival.

Sioux City Takes Final Game of Series with Tulsa, 8 to 4: The Packers pounded the ball hard to claim the last game on the home lot until May 22, defeating the Tulsa team 8 to 4. Both teams played errorless and fast ball. In the last half of the second, with Tulsa one run in the lead, Metz hit to right for one base and went to second when Query was given a walk. With Rasmussen’s bat, the two scored.

Mizzou Park 1923 Mizzou Park is shown in 1923.

Sioux City Packers 1923 The Sioux City Packers baseball team is shown in 1923.

50 Years Ago

Grain Firm Official, Journal Farm Editor, Killed in Plane Crash: Journal Farm Editor Marc Cox and grain firm executive Dean G. Daniels were killed Sunday morning in the crash of a private airplane near Granger, Minn. Fillmore County, Minn., Sheriff Garl Fann reported the plane crashed almost nose-first in a pasture two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border at 9:50 a.m. Cox and Daniels left Sioux City Saturday morning to attend an annual fishing event in Winona, Minn., with Minnesota Gov. Wendell R. Anderson.

Marc Cox Journal farm editor Marc Cox is shown.

Race in ‘Tour de Sioux City’: While not as long nor grueling, the Sioux City version of the Tour de France drew 50 just as enthusiastic participants. The 4.2 mile race was conducted Sunday afternoon by the members of the French language classes at the three Sioux City high schools. It started at Hoover Junior High School and ended at the entrance to Stone State Park. The traveling trophy went to a team from North High School consisting of Ed Newell, Scott Swanson, Bill Skinner, and Debbie Probasco, with Swanson being the fastest cyclist at just over 14 minutes.

25 Years Ago

Gingrich Gives Big Boost to Ethanol: House Speaker Newt Gingrich announced a decision that all but assures an extension of the federal tax credit for ethanol to 2007. In a meeting with a group of Siouxlanders on Wednesday, Gingrich stated he appointed two pro-ethanol lawmakers, Reps. Jim Nussle of Iowa and Kenny Hulshof of Missouri, to a House-Senate conference committee negotiating a compromise on a transportation bill.

Restoration Begins on 1860 Church: The Emmanuel Lutheran Church is the oldest Lutheran Church in the state of Nebraska. Built in 1860, the Dakota County Historical Society plans to restore the old church to its original condition thanks to a recent donation by Louisa Oberg, the great-granddaughter of the builder of the church. Plans with the restoration include fixing the roof, replacing the floor, and restoring the steeple.

