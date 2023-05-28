Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

125 Years Ago

Alex Smith’s Murderer: Dan Boone has confessed to the murder of Alex Smith who formerly lived in Sioux City and was killed near Watertown, S.D. Boone is one of three men arrested by Sheriff C. A. Neill of Codington County, S.D., and have been held under suspicion of having been concerned in the murder – the other two are George Smith and William Miller. It is said the three hung around the murdered man’s home a short time before the murder, though George Smith and Miller deny it. Sheriff Neill consulted with Sioux City police yesterday and still have hopes of convicting Smith and Miller of complicity, though Boone’s confession has upset those plans, as the confession in no way implicates the other two men.

High School Graduates: The graduating exercises of the class of 1898 of the Sioux City High School will be held in the assembly room of the high school on June 10. Thirty-two young men and women will be graduated, with the highest honors won by Miss Jennie Allen and Ross Brown and honorable mention made of Misses Florence Shaw and Elizabeth Robinsen. The week of June 5-11 will be busy for the graduates, between the baccalaureate sermon at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, a reception at the home of Professor and Mrs. H. E. Kratz, class day exercises and graduating exercises.

Sioux City High School c1900 The Sioux City High School is shown circa 1900.

100 Years Ago

Big Nine Meet Will Draw 178 Athletes to Sioux City: Final preparations are being made by the Morningside College athletic committee to entertain 178 track stars at the second annual Big Nine conference track meet to be held on Bass Field Friday and Saturday this week. This meet will bring to Sioux City the largest array of college track athletes ever seen in action on a Sioux City field.

Morningside Track Meet, 1923 The Morningside Track Meet is shown in 1923.

Eagles Decorate 125 Graves: Sioux City aerie No. 77, F. O. E. Sunday decorated the graves of 125 dead members at four cemeteries: Graceland Park, Logan Park, Mt. Calvary, and Floyd. Under the direction of a committee designated to observe the approach of Memorial Day, flowers were placed on the graves.

50 Years Ago

Art Center Listed in Travel Guide: The Sioux City Art Center has been listed in the 1973 edition of the Mobile Guide, one of the finest travel guidebooks available. Art center director Peggy Parris said an establishment listed in the guide must be inspected by an impartial, trained inspector, and the findings are then reported to an editorial board of the organization.

Sioux City Art Center, c1973 The Sioux City Art Center is shown circa 1973.

Schipperke, Kerry Blue Terrier Win in Dog Show: Ch. Ele Mir’s A Bouncen Skipper, a schipperke owned by Sue. W. McFall of St. Joseph, Mo., and handled by D. M. McNulty was awarded the best in show prize at Sioux Valley Kennel Club’s annual all-breed dog show and obedience trial at Atokad Park on Sunday. In the obedience trial, the high scoring dog was a Kerry blue terrier owned by Orville Mitchell of Dallas Center, Iowa, scoring 197 ½ points and was the Open A winner.

25 Years Ago

‘Ewe-niversity’ Gives Students All-Around Theater Experience: Lamb Ewe-niversity is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Russ and Diana Wooley’s Lamb Theatre was nearly 10 years old when they were made aware of a federal grant to provide a creative outlet for youths in the Cook Park area. The Wooleys teamed up with the Sioux City Art Center to produce the camp for the two years of the grant, and when the grant ran out it continued as Lamb Ewe-niversity. This year, “Lamb Ewe” will serve 140 youths ages 5 to 19.

Explorers Opener, 1998 The Explorers opener in 1998 is shown.

Explorers Open with Winnipeg: For the first time in the club’s history, the Sioux City Explorers are finally opening a Northern League season in their home park. The launch of their 1998 schedule will be tonight against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Lewis and lark park. It’s a year of change for the Explorers, as their first five seasons were owned by Diamond Sports of Boise, Idaho, and a local ownership group took control of the franchise last October. Game time, as usual, will be at 7:05 p.m.