125 Years Ago

Was Slugged With An Ax: John S. Hahn, who lives outside of Anthon, says he is the victim of a murderous attack by wife. He was certainly attacked by someone given his wounds, which were made by an ax, and his head is covered with cuts and bruises. All of his wounds had been sewn up before he was brought to the hospital on Thursday night. He stands a fair chance of recovery. Hahn’s wife is currently under arrest in Anthon, and the preliminary hearing in her case is set for today.

Another Packing Plant: The G.H. Hammond Company is negotiating with the Sioux City Stock Yards company for a lease of the Silberhorn packing plant. W. Hamilton, representing officials of the Hammond company, and W. White, general master of construction for the company, arrived in Sioux City last night and are guests at the Garretson. After meeting with Col. I. C. Elston, president of the stockyards company here from Crawfordsville, they will make an inspection of the Silberhorn house.

100 Years Ago

Rail Traffic Here Crippled By The Storm: Traffic on all Sioux City railways was seriously impaired Sunday as the result of the continuation of Saturday’s storm. The storm did not seriously affect telegraph and telephone communication, and streetcar service was maintained throughout the day, albeit with some difficulty. But the railways were the most severely affected by the cold, snow, and high winds, shutting down all the freights and most of the passenger trains. The affected transportation will be partly resumed Monday.

Rob a Grocery In South Sioux: Robbers broke into the Anderson grocery in South Sioux City and stole foodstuffs valued at $100. Entrance was gained through a rear door via a pass key. Police Chief Herman Stating tried to follow the tracks in the snow, the trail had been obliterated by drifts not far from the store.

50 Years Ago

A Champion… Every Inch Of Him: Six-year-old Daylin Risch won in the “nine-and-under” division in the table tennis tournament on Sunday at the Jesse Marshall Boys Club in Sioux City. Daylin plays for the Wisner, Neb., Boys Club. The Wisner club dominated at the tournament and presently has seven members in a national meet at Detroit.

Sioux Cityans Win ‘Superior’ Speech Ratings: Many “superior” ratings were earned by Sioux City high school students at the Iowa State Speech and Drama Contest held over the weekend at Le Mars. Winners from West High School included Jeff Harr, Mike Sorensen, David Pecaut, Robin Raher, Paige Kirkegaard, and Larry Kutcher. Winners from Heelan included Keley Smith, Gil O’Gara, Krista Kennedy, Deboarah Ely, David Simmons, and Brent Goetz. Winners from North High included Mary Satre, Fred Goldblatt, Al Anderson, Bill Skiller, Cliff Kilburn, Jeff Silber, Louis Wade, Jim Newell, John Arch, Burnie Knight, Kris Peterson, and Greg Holman.

25 Years Ago

Onawa Centenarian Credits Hard Work: Pinky Galbreath, born 1898, reaches the century mark today. She says a certain four-letter word helped her through the changes over the years: work. Galbreath says she’s worked all her life, feeding pigs and cows before school; making molasses, shucking corn, and milking cows; and cleaning. She believes work and keeping busy are important for the world to have.

Waterloo East Stuns Wolverines, 58-57: The long wait for a Sioux City state basketball champion continues as West High, the No. 2-ranked team that looked like it might finally end the city’s 64-year title drought, was defeated in a 58-57 heartbreaker to the ninth-ranked Waterloo East.